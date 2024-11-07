Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Foam Market Growth, Trends And Forecast To 2030

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) foams have excellent mechanical qualities, including low weight, high mechanical strength, and high-temperature resistance. The transesterification procedure results in polyethylene terephthalate (PET) foams with stable chemical and low water absorption characteristics. Increasing demand for eco-friendly plastics is the primary factor driving expansion. The market's growth rate will also be directly and favorably impacted by the expanding industrialization and manufacturers' emphasis on research and development to utilize an increasing number of recyclable materials.

Increasing Construction Activities in the Asia-Pacific Region Drives the Global Market

The residential and commercial construction industries in Asia-Pacific are anticipated to become the largest and fastest-growing in the world, with around 45% of global construction spending coming from the area. China is currently experiencing a mega construction boom. The nation is home to the greatest construction market in the entire world and is responsible for twenty percent of all construction investments made around the globe.

The Japanese construction industry experienced a slight expansion in 2019 compared to 2018. In 2019, residential buildings accounted for over 30% of the absolute value of the Japanese construction industry, while commercial construction comprises nearly 13% of the industry's total value. Japan is also home to about 290 high-rise buildings, with Tokyo as a significant hub for these structures. Shortly, the planning and construction of such structures will be increasing in Japan. So, based on the factors mentioned above, it is anticipated that the expanding construction sector in Asia-Pacific will boost the PET foam market in the area.

Market Dynamics Growing Utilization of Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Rising demand for recycled PET from various industries, including the food and beverage, packaging, and automotive sectors, would create significant market prospects. Major players have begun to produce recyclable plastics as a response to rising greenhouse gas emissions from the production of plastics and pollution caused by plastic waste. This plastic is easily recyclable compared to other polymers, which helps to promote market growth. According to the PET Resin Association, polyethylene terephthalate is the most recycled plastic in the world. The United States recycles around 680 kilotons of PET bottles and containers annually. Due to the product's disposable characteristics, global demand for it as single-use plastic is increasing. As a result, products such as silverware, straws, bottles, cups, and food packaging are in high demand. Consequently, these factors will continue to drive market expansion in the years to come.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most significant shareholder in the global polyethylene terephthalate (PET) foam market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Due to the rise of customized packaging in the food segment, such as microwaveable, snack, and frozen foods, as well as rising exports, the country is projected to experience continuous growth over the projection period. The use of PET foams in packaging is anticipated to expand. In addition, China is a center for numerous manufacturing activities. Therefore, it exports various items in bulk, whether small or large, to various worldwide destinations. This scenario is therefore anticipated to increase the demand for PET foams in the country.

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9%, generating USD 145 million during the forecast period. The German building industry is the largest in Europe. The gradual growth of the construction industry is primarily attributable to the rising number of new residential construction projects. In addition, around 3.6 million migrants were anticipated to arrive in Germany by the end of 2020, necessitating the construction of at least 350,000 new homes per year. According to the German Plastics Packaging Industry Association (IK), its sales increased by 5.1%, and its volume increased by 3.9%. During the projection period, the industry is anticipated to experience about the same growth rate. The desire for reduced packaging sizes is expanding in various packaged food and personal care industries. This trend is anticipated to continue to accelerate during the forecast period, fueling the need for PET foams over the forecast period.

The United States possesses the world's largest aerospace industry. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) projects that the overall number of commercial aircraft will increase to 8,270 by 2037, from 7,390 in 2018. In addition, the US mainliner carrier fleet is scheduled to expand at a rate of 54 aircraft per year as the existing fleet ages. Strong exports of aerospace components to nations such as France, China, and Germany, along with robust consumer spending in the United States, have been driving the aerospace industry's manufacturing activities, which can generate positive momentum for the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) foam market. In September 2019, the US Air Force observed altering its procurement approach for next-generation fighter planes with a new plan to design, develop, and build new fighter jets in less than five years, which is anticipated to increase domestic production.

The global polyethylene terephthalate (PET) foam market was worth USD 362 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 700 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

By type, the global polyethylene terephthalate (PET) foam market is segmented into low-density PET and high-density PET foam. The low-density PET foam segment accounts for the largest market share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period.

By end-user industry, the global polyethylene terephthalate (PET) foam market is segmented into building and construction, marine, packaging, transportation, wind energy, and other end-user industries. The wind energy segment accounts for the largest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is the most significant shareholder in the global polyethylene terephthalate (PET) foam market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

ArmacellCarbon Core CorporationChangzhou Tiansheng New MaterialsCoreLiteDIAB GroupGuritSchweiter Technologies (3A Composites GmbH)Sekisui Kasei Co. Ltd. Recent Developments

August 2022 - Armacell, a global leader in flexible foam for the equipment insulation market and a leading provider of engineered foams, announced its intention to acquire Austroflex Rohr-Isoliersysteme GmbH for an undisclosed value. June 2022 - Armacell, a global leader in flexible foam for the equipment insulation market and a leading provider of engineered foams, acquired the decommissioned plant of Knauf Ceiling Solutions GmbH & Co. KG in Münster, Germany.

By TypeLow-density PET FoamHigh-density PET FoamBy End-User IndustryBuilding and ConstructionMarinePackagingTransportationWind EnergyOther End-User Industries