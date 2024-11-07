DFDS Q3 2024 INTERIM REPORT - WORKING THROUGH HEADWINDS

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 80/2024

Q3 2024

Revenue up 11% to DKK 8.0bn Organic growth was 4%

EBIT reduced 11% to DKK 785m

Adjusted free cash flow of DKK 396m CO2 ferry emission intensity lowered 1.6% Outlook 2024 (updated 1 November 2024)

EBIT of DKK 1.5-1.7bn

Revenue growth of 8-10% Adjusted free cash flow of around DKK 1.2bn

“Despite headwinds, we continued in line with our organic growth ambitions to protect and grow volumes in Q3 on the back of our network strength,” says Torben Carlsen, CEO.



Q3 Q3 Change LTM LTM Change Full-year 2024 2023 % 2023-24 2022-23 % 2023 DKK m Restated Restated Restated Revenue 7,965 7,190 11 29,389 27,014 9 27,304 EBITDA 1,508 1,556 -3 4,690 4,945 -5 4,890 EBIT 785 886 -11 1,862 2,425 -23 2,326 Adjusted free cash flow 396 521 -24 2,186 1,706 28 2,773 ROIC, % - - - 5.8 8.1 - 7.6 Financial leverage, times - - - 3.3 2.9 - 2.9





CEO's comments

Q3 was as expected a challenging quarter. The European slowdown in demand and manufacturing that began in Q2 became more widespread in Q3. Instead of a rebound in Q4, we are now expecting a further slowdown in the rest of the year.

Despite the market headwinds, we continued in line with our organic growth ambitions to protect and grow volumes in Q3 on the back of our network strength. This did not, however, translate into earnings growth as price and margin pressures were intensified through our exposure to the automotive sector, the Baltic region and eastern Europe, and the new Brexit border checks that are holding back food exports to the UK.

Our Q3 result was therefore lower than expected and following our revised view on Q4 market demand, the 2024 earnings outlook range was lowered.

We remain committed to moving our green transition forward even though this entails extra costs in the short-term. Strengthening customer service and operating efficiency through standardisation and digitisation are also strategic priorities.

Ferry increased volumes in tough market

Our freight ferry network achieved 4% organic growth in Q3 which was overall in line with our expectations. Pricing continued however to be impacted by overcapacity in some network regions. The organic passenger volume growth was 2%, and we're pleased to report that our new route network across Strait of Gibraltar had a successful high season.

Logistics challenged by market slowdown

A large part of the Logistics' network continued in Q3 to perform on level with 2023, especially the UK/Ireland network. Earnings pressures did however increase further in Q3, not least in full-load (FTL) markets, and this is expected to continue in Q4. A set of specific actions are being taken to mitigate headwind impacts and improve earnings. The Nordic Cold Chain turnaround is in addition still expected to be completed by year-end.

Capital distribution

We continue to return excess capital to shareholders. Our share buyback program has year-to-date returned DKK 380m to shareholders besides the dividend of DKK 168m.

Outlook 2024

The EBIT outlook range is narrowed and lowered following a Q3 result below expectations and a weaker market outlook for Q4. The adjusted free cash flow outlook is changed to around DKK 1.2bn from previously DKK 1.5bn.





Read the Q3 2024 interim report here:

7 November 2024. Conference call today at CET

Register ahead of the call via this link .

Access code is mailed after registration. Follow live-streaming of call via this link .





Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karen Boesen, CFO +45 20 58 58 40

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Dennis Kjærsgaard Sørensen, Media +45 42 30 38 47





About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with annual revenue of DKK 28bn and 14,000 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road, and rail plus we offer complementary and related logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and is headquartered and listed in Copenhagen





