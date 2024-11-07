عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuaiban Beats: African Teacher Joins The Rhythm


11/7/2024 1:16:04 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BEIJING, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report com:

Meet Rakotoarivony Mamisoa, or Tang Lei as he's known in China. This passionate educator from Madagascar has made China his home for the past eight years. Originally coming to China as an international student, he now teaches at Beijing Foreign Studies University. Fluent in Chinese, he has embraced the rich tradition of kuaiban, a unique form of Chinese folk art.

Continue Reading

In his journey, Rakotoarivony shares the story of how he became captivated by this traditional art, inspired by the rich cultural landscape around him. He also reflects on the remarkable digital advancements in China, which continue to amaze him.

Watch as Rakotoarivony uses bamboo clappers to create a lively rhythm that symbolizes the growing connection between the cultures of China and Madagascar. He hopes to bring the essence of Chinese culture back to Madagascar, inviting more friends to experience its beauty firsthand. Click the video to see more!

SOURCE com

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN07112024003732001241ID1108859836


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search