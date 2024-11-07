(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WISKII Active, a new go-to activewear brand for gym to glam, launches its newest collection FLORA'S FINEST . Drawing inspiration from the enchanting beauty of Italian gardens, this collection redefines modern activewear, blending style and comfort. To celebrate, WISKII is offering an exclusive Black Friday this November - your chance to elevate your activewear wardrobe for the holiday season.

With over 200k Instagram followers, WISKII Active has become a favorite among fashion icons and fitness enthusiasts. Featured in Cosmopolitan , TZR , Glamour, and Hello Magazine, WISKII's designs have also caught the attention of American pop icons and top supermodels, highlighting the brand's commitment to excellence and trendsetting.

FLORA'S FINEST: What's New

WISKII is excited to unveil FLORA'S FINEST , a groundbreaking collection that redefines modern activewear. Designed for the dynamic individual who seamlessly transitions from gym to glam, this line offers crop tops , mini bubble skirts , maxi dresses , and more. Mix and match these versatile pieces to create endless looks. And don't miss Heavenly Blue , the latest color-a soft, romantic hue that's sure to brighten your day!

Best Selling Collections

WISKII also features other popular collections like the iconic Elegant Scallop Series , the edgy Denim Super Stretch , and the old money tennis-inspired athleisure pieces . Each piece features stylish silhouettes that seamlessly transition from workout to everyday wear, ensuring you look and feel great, no matter the occasion. Visit WISKII collections to browse WISKII full range of activewear and discover the perfect fit for your lifestyle.

Stay in the Loop with WISKII

PR contact: [email protected]

