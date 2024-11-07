MBRF Set To Announce 8Th Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award Winners At Knowledge Summit 2024

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, 6 November 2024- The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) will announce the 8th Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award (MBRKA) winners at the Knowledge Summit 2024. Under the patronage of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime of the UAE and of Dubai, the summit, which is co-hosted with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) on 18 - 19 November under the theme 'Future Skills and AI Economy.'

MBRKA honors thought leaders and trailblazers in knowledge and innovation, recognizing individuals and institutions with transformative ideas and achievements.

The winners of MBRKA 2024 will be announced alongside the summit's extensive lineup of sessions, activities, and insightful workshops. By recognizing individuals and institutions who have made significant contributions to the dissemination and creation of knowledge locally and globally, the award will highlight their exceptional research and intellectual efforts that can positively impact society.



Due to its global and institutional nature, which allows for the nomination of creators and innovators, in addition to government entities, companies, institutions, and associations, as well as local, regional, and international organizations, MBRKA has honored a distinct group of individuals and institutions over the past decade.

The 2022 edition of the awards recognized the 'Hope Probe' of the Emirates Mars Mission for being the first Arab mission to reach Mars orbit in 2021, and the 'Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting' for its significant contributions to the exchange of knowledge between various generations. Additionally, Dr. Katalin Karikó, a biologist and researcher, and Dr. Drew Weismann, who leads a laboratory focused on the study of RNA and innate immune system biology, won the award in 2022 for developing COVID-19 vaccines, only a few months before they were announced as Nobel Prize laureates in Medicine in 2023. Dr. Chang Yongsheng, renowned for his contributions in the field of rabies control and prevention of hemorrhagic fever, as well as his study of the genetic makeup of SARS-CoV-2 virus, was honored at the previous edition.

New creators and innovators will certainly be added to the list of MBRKA winners, providing individuals with broader access to knowledge avenues. This is consistent with the Knowledge Summit 2024 agenda, which reaffirms Dubai's commitment to advancing sustainable development, while also encouraging leadership and creativity. The latest edition serves as an open invitation to everyone to work together and strengthen the role of knowledge and innovation as critical components in shaping the future of the world.