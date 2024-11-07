US Polls 2024: Kamala Harris Campaign Spends Nearly $1.4 Billion On Ads In Failed Election Bid Against Donald Trump
(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a record-setting election season, Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, spent nearly $1.4 billion on Political ads in their bid for the White House, according to a report from ad analytics firm AdImpact. This staggering figure means that the Harris-Walz campaign, along with Democratic allies, outspent former President Donald trump and Republicans by almost $460 million, as per a Fox News report.
The 2024 presidential race, marked by soaring advertising budgets and fierce competition, saw Democrats spend approximately $1.37 billion on ads, while Republicans allocated $913.9 million. Harris, who entered the race in July following President Biden's unexpected withdrawal, faced a challenging campaign against Trump, who ultimately secured his return to the White House after a remarkable comeback, the report added. Also Read
The intense focus on swing states contributed to an overall $2.29 billion in ad spending from July 22 through Election Day . Key battleground states, including Pennsylvania, North Carolina , Wisconsin, Georgia, Nevada, and Michigan, received $1.8 billion of these ad dollars. Pennsylvania alone absorbed a substantial portion, with $494.3 million in ad spending-22% of the total ad buy-with Democrats outspending Republicans by $261.9 million in the state, as per the report. Also Read
Trump's narrow win in Wisconsin proved crucial, securing him the necessary electoral votes to reclaim the presidency. His victory, announced by Fox News, followed two failed assassination attempts and multiple legal challenges. Despite the high stakes, the Harris-Walz campaign's spending advantage did not translate into a win, the Fox news report added.
