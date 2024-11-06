Jordan, NATO Discuss Boosting Cooperation, Regional Developments

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Secretary-General of the Foreign for Affairs and Expatriates Majed Qatarneh met on Wednesday with Acting Assistant Secretary-General for Affairs and Security Policy Javier Colomina to discuss bolstering cooperation between Jordan and NATO.

The talks focused on enhancing cooperation in areas such as strategic analysis, planning, public diplomacy, and crisis management, reflecting both parties' commitment to strengthening regional security and resilience, according to a ministry statement.

Qatarneh and Colomina also reviewed ongoing efforts to stop Israeli aggression in Gaza and Lebanon, and address the escalating violence in the West Bank, stressing the urgency of establishing a political pathway to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region.