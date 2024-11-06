Jordan, NATO Discuss Boosting Cooperation, Regional Developments
Date
11/6/2024 11:08:56 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - Secretary-General of the Foreign Ministry for diplomatic Affairs and Expatriates Majed Qatarneh met on Wednesday with NATO Acting Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs and Security Policy Javier Colomina to discuss bolstering cooperation between Jordan and NATO.
The talks focused on enhancing cooperation in areas such as strategic analysis, planning, public diplomacy, and crisis management, reflecting both parties' commitment to strengthening regional security and resilience, according to a ministry statement.
Qatarneh and Colomina also reviewed ongoing efforts to stop Israeli aggression in Gaza and Lebanon, and address the escalating violence in the West Bank, stressing the urgency of establishing a political pathway to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region.
MENAFN06112024000028011005ID1108859501
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.