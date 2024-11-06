EU Approves €20M Assistance For Egyptian Armed Forces

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The European Council on Wednesday approved €20m in assistance for the Egyptian (EAF) under the European Peace Facility (EPF). The funds will be used to bolster the EAF's capabilities to enhance national security and stability in Egypt, as well as to strengthen civilian protection.

The assistance measure focuses on improving the EAF's territorial control capabilities, specifically aiming to enhance its response to security threats across Egypt, particularly in the Western region.

The decision highlights the EU's commitment to its partnership with Egypt, particularly within a volatile regional landscape.

The move signifies a growing security and defence cooperation between the EU and Egypt, following the signing of a Joint Declaration on a Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership in March 2024. This declaration, building on the 2004 Association Agreement, outlines six key pillars for collaboration, including security and defence.

The EPF was established in March 2021 to support EU external actions with military or defence implications in partner countries. Its aim is to prevent conflict, preserve peace, and strengthen international security and stability.

The EPF allows the EU to fund actions designed to enhance the capabilities of third states and regional and international organisations in military and defence matters.



