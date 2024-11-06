(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

mHealth Apps Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's mHealth Apps Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, and Drivers For 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 7, 2024

The mHealth apps market has expanded rapidly in recent years. It is projected to increase from $55.32 billion in 2023 to $68.77 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.3%. The growth during the historical period can be linked to factors such as enhanced data security and privacy measures, escalating healthcare costs, changes in patient engagement, increased adoption by healthcare providers, and effective chronic disease management.

What Is the Future Market Size of the Global mHealth Apps Market and Its Yearly Growth Rate?

The mHealth apps market is anticipated to experience significant growth in the coming years. It is projected to reach $166.28 billion by 2028, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.7%. Factors driving growth during the forecast period include concerns regarding user privacy and security, changes in healthcare policies, shifts in consumer behavior, integration with wearable devices, and the expansion of telemedicine services.

What Are the Main Factors Driving mHealth Apps Market Expansion?

The growing adoption of telehealth and telemedicine is expected to drive the growth of the mHealth apps market in the future. Telehealth encompasses the use of telecommunications technology to deliver a broad range of healthcare services and information remotely, while telemedicine focuses specifically on remote clinical consultations and healthcare delivery. mHealth apps support remote patient monitoring, virtual consultations, and the sharing of medical information. These applications promote real-time communication between healthcare providers and patients, ensuring timely access to healthcare services, monitoring of vital signs, and the provision of medical advice or prescriptions from a distance.

Who Are the Main Competitors Driving the mHealth Apps Market Forward?

Key players in the mhealth apps market include Apple Inc., Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Sony Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Orange S.A., AstraZeneca plc, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Philips Healthcare, Livongo Health Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Azumio Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc

How Are New Trends Transforming the mHealth Apps Market Size?

Leading companies in the mHealth apps market are emphasizing strategic collaboration to deliver dependable services to their customers. Strategic collaboration involves a mutually beneficial partnership between two or more independent entities working together to achieve common goals that align with their respective strategic objectives.

What Are the Key Segments Within the Global mHealth Apps Market?

1) By App Type: Disease And Treatment Management, Wellness Management, Other App Types

2) By Connected Medical Devices: Heart Rate Meters, Wearable Fitness Sensor Device, Blood Pressure Monitors, Pulse Oximeters, Other Connected Medical Devices

3) By Application: Monitoring Services, Fitness Solutions, Diagnostic Services, Treatment Services, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Physicians, Patients, Insurance Companies, Research Centers, Pharmacy, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Government, Tech Companies, Other End-Users

North America's Role as the Foremost Player in the mHealth Apps Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Does The mHealth Apps Market Definition?

mHealth apps consist of wearable devices and health tracking applications designed to monitor and share health information through mobile technology. They encompass a range of applications, including clinical and diagnostic apps, remote monitoring apps, healthy living apps, clinical reference apps, and productivity apps. Healthcare providers utilize these apps to monitor and gather both community and clinical data.

The mHealth Apps Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global mHealth Apps Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The mHealth Apps Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into mhealth apps market size, mhealth apps market drivers and trends, mhealth apps competitors' revenues, and mhealth apps market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

