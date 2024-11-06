(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against United Parcel Service, Inc. (“UPS” or the“Company”) (NYSE:UPS) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired UPS securities between January 30, 2024 to July 22, 2024, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until December 9, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants provided investors with material information concerning UPS' expected revenue and adjusted operating margin for the fiscal year 2024. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants' statements included, among other things, confidence in the Company's volume growth, price discipline, cost execution, and its overall ability to handle volume variabilities. Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of UPS' growth; notably, that it was not truly equipped to handle a surge in volume in lower-profit services without seeing a significant decline in their operating margins. The Complaint continues to allege that such statements absent these material facts caused shareholders to purchase UPS' securities at artificially inflated prices.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired UPS shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at ... , telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form .

