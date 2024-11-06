VP Harris Concedes Election Defeat, Vows To Fight On

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- US Vice President Kamala Harris promised to keep up "the fight that fueled" her campaign, while conceding the election to the contender Donald on Wednesday.

"The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for, but -- the light of America's promise will always burn bright," NBC News quoted her as saying in an address to a crowd of her supporters at her alma mater Howard University.

The Democrats had to accept the results of the election to preserve democracy, she stressed, noting that Trump never did when he lost to President Joe Biden and Harris in 2020.

"Earlier today, I spoke with President-elect Trump and congratulated him on his victory. I also told him that we will help him and his team with their transition, and that we will engage in a peaceful transfer of power," she said.

She added that her concession of the elections doesn't mean ending the fight for freedom, opportunities, justice and dignity for all people, which represent "the high ideals of our nation." (end)

