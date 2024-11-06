Hezbollah Fires 120 Rockets At Israel, Causing Injuries

(MENAFN- IANS) Jerusalem, Nov 7 (IANS) Hezbollah fired about 120 rockets at northern and central Israel, causing injuries and damage, according to Israeli sources.

Around 50 rockets launched from Lebanon within 15 minutes struck multiple locations in northern Israel's Upper Galilee, the Israeli military said on Wednesday, adding some of them were intercepted.

Meanwhile, Israel's state-owned Kan TV news reported that some of these rockets landed in Avivim, a community adjacent to a military outpost in the Upper Galilee that Hezbollah has repeatedly targeted, Xinhua news agency reported.

Several people sustained serious injuries and were transferred to a hospital, said Kan TV, while local authorities confirmed that about 10 homes were hit and several fires erupted.

In a separate attack, a projectile was fired from Lebanon toward central Israel, triggering sirens across the Gush Dan area, where Ben Gurion International Airport and dozens of cities and communities are located. Residents reported hearing explosions.

"Following the sirens that sounded in multiple areas of central Israel, one projectile from Lebanon was intercepted," the military said.

It marked the second Hezbollah attack on central Israel on Wednesday, following a morning rocket barrage that hit an empty parking lot near Ben Gurion International Airport and Ra'anana, a suburb of Tel Aviv.

The military added that two explosive drones later attempted to cross from Lebanon into Israel but were intercepted before breaching Israeli airspace.

In the wake of the recent attacks, the Northern Command of the Israeli military updated restrictions for residents of Upper Galilee's six communities, based on "situation assessment".

Residents were required to limit movement, avoid gatherings, secure communities' gates, and stay near protected areas.

"Please adhere to Home Front Command's alerts from this moment until further notice," the Northern Command said.

Since Wednesday morning, at least 120 rockets have been fired toward Israel from Lebanon, according to official Israeli figures.

The attacks came amid ongoing cross-border conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, which began over a year ago and has sharply escalated since late September.