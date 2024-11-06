Statigr.Am And Insfollowpro Are Now Goread.Io, Uniting Features For A Better User Experience

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GoRead, a leading provider of social growth tools, is excited to announce that Statigr and InsFollowPro have now merged under the new GoRead umbrella. This merger marks a significant milestone in combining the best features of both platforms, delivering an improved and unified experience for users.

Continue Reading

The consolidation under GoRead brings together the strengths of Statigr and InsFollowPro, offering enhanced tools for social media growth, analytics, and audience engagement. Users can now access all services through GoRead, benefiting from an optimized interface, advanced capabilities, and a streamlined experience that caters to both individual content creators and businesses looking to boost their social Goread also has a broader offering of social media plans including platforms like TikTok, Soundcloud, and Spotify. The company plans to launch additional services / platforms in the coming months.

GoRead is excited to announce that Statigr and InsFollowPro have now merged under the new GoRead umbrella.

Post thi

"The rebranding to GoRead represents a major step forward in our mission to provide top-notch social media growth tools," said the founder of Goread. "By merging Statigr and InsFollowPro, we're able to deliver a more comprehensive, feature-rich platform that meets the evolving needs of our users, while continuing to prioritize simplicity and user experience."

GoRead's enhanced platform now includes a suite of features that users of both Statigr and InsFollowPro have come to rely on, including detailed analytics, targeted growth tools, and improved user interface functionality. The merger ensures that existing users will transition seamlessly, with their accounts and data integrated into the new GoRead platform without disruption.

This merger underscores GoRead's commitment to empowering users with the tools they need to succeed in the competitive landscape of social media. By combining resources and expertise, GoRead is well-positioned to support its growing community of users more effectively than ever before.

For more information about the rebranding and new features, visit .

SOURCE Goread

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED