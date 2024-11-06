Comprehensive Study On The Global Military Cybersecurity Market: Trends And Market Opportunities 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The military cybersecurity market size has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $13.28 billion in 2023 to $14.35 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The growth during the historical period can be linked to a rise in cyber threats, an increase in state-sponsored cyber warfare, the need for critical infrastructure protection, an emphasis on information assurance, and the necessity for regulatory compliance.

The military cybersecurity market size is anticipated to witness robust growth in the coming years, projected to reach $19.63 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. This forecasted growth can be attributed to several factors, including cybersecurity skill shortages, an increased focus on supply chain security, the proliferation of cyber threat vectors, national security imperatives, and enhanced international collaboration on cybersecurity initiatives.

What Are The Significant Drivers Behind The Growth Of The Military Cybersecurity Market?

The military cybersecurity market is expected to see substantial growth driven by the increasing defense budgets of various nations. These budgets represent the financial resources allocated to military forces for a range of purposes, including maintaining security and defense. A significant portion of these budgets is dedicated to military cybersecurity, focusing on developing and deploying advanced tools and techniques to identify and exploit vulnerabilities in adversary networks and systems. As countries prioritize strengthening their cybersecurity capabilities in response to evolving threats, the demand for military cybersecurity solutions is likely to rise.

Which Top Companies Are Shaping The Growth Of The Military Cybersecurity Market?

Key players in the military cybersecurity market include Mitsubishi Corporation, Airbus SE, Raytheon Technologies Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Broadcom Inc., BAE Systems plc, Thales Group, Leidos Holdings, Inc., General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc., Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., Science Applications International Corporation, Rheinmetall AG, ST Engineering Ltd., Sopra Steria Group, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., ThyssenKrupp AG, Perspecta Inc., The Carlyle Group Inc. ManTech International Corporation, CACI International Inc

Major companies in the military cybersecurity market are emphasizing the development of innovative technologies, including mobile device security solutions, to maintain their competitive edge. A mobile device security solution encompasses a range of tools and technologies aimed at safeguarding smartphones, tablets, and other portable devices against unauthorized access, malware, data breaches, and various security threats.

1) By Type: Defensive Cybersecurity, Offensive Cybersecurity

2) By Platform: Hardware, Service, Software

3) By Security Type: Network Security, Cyber Threat Intelligence, IT Infrastructure, Logistics And Operation Security, Training Services

4) By Solution: Threat Intelligence And Response Management, Identity And Access Management, Data Loss Prevention Management, Security And Vulnerability Management, Unified Threat Management, Enterprise Risk And Compliance, Managed Security, Other Solutions

5) By Application: Ground Force, Air Force, Marine Force

North America: Largest Region in the Military Cybersecurity Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Military cybersecurity encompasses a range of actions, procedures, and tools designed to protect sensitive information and computer systems, networks, data, and programs from damage, attacks, and unauthorized access. These cybersecurity operations aim to secure data, networks, net-centric capabilities, and other critical systems by detecting, identifying, and responding to intrusions, including threats that may arise from social networks. By implementing these measures, military cybersecurity ensures the integrity, confidentiality, and availability of vital information, thereby enhancing the overall resilience of defense operations in the face of evolving cyber threats.

