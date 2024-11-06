Harris Congratulates Trump On US Presidential Elections Win
11/6/2024 7:39:54 PM
Washington: US media reported that US Vice President Kamala Harris called Donald trump today to congratulate him on his victory in US presidential elections.
A senior aide to Harris said that the Vice President also discussed the importance of a peaceful transition of power and being a president for all Americans.
Harris is scheduled to make public statements later today.
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump announced his victory in the US presidential elections earlier today. He is set to become the the 47th president of the country.
