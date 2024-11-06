Russian Army Attacks Nikopol District With Artillery And Drones Today
Date
11/6/2024 7:27:04 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy army attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 10 times throughout the day, causing damage.
Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, wrote this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“During the day, the Russians attacked the Nikopol district nearly ten times. They used heavy artillery and kamikaze drones. They targeted the district center, the Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka communities,” Lysak wrote.
The enemy damaged infrastructure facilities. Damage was also caused to three private houses. In some places, experts are still inspecting the areas and determining the consequences.
No one was injured, Lysak stressed.
As reported, the enemy attacked the Marhanets community with Grad multiple launch rocket systems overnight Wednesday.
Photo: Serhiy Lysak
MENAFN06112024000193011044ID1108859070
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.