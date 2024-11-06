Zelensky On Trump's Victory: We Have Ongoing Interaction At The Team Level

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The team of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has been interacting with the team of U.S. Party leader Donald Trump, who has secured enough votes to win the presidential election.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his address , Ukrinform reports.

“Today is indeed a special day, and one piece of news is grabbing everyone's attention around the world. The absolutely convincing election results in America. A clear leadership of President Trump. I congratulate him on this victory,” Zelensky stressed.

“In general, it was extremely important for us in Ukraine and for all of Europe to consistently hear the words of the then-45th President of the United States about 'peace through strength.' And if this becomes the policy principle of the 47th President of the United States, America and the whole world will undoubtedly benefit from it. It is not without reason that Ronald Reagan is mentioned so often these days – people want confidence, they want freedom, a normal life. And for us, this means a life free from Russian aggression, and with a strong America, with a strong Ukraine, with strong allies. This year, we have already spoken with President Trump both by phone in July and in a face-to-face meeting in September; and those were good conversations,” Zelensky noted.

EU reaffirms unwavering support for Ukraine after U.S. elections

“We have ongoing interaction at the team level. As always, we certainly value the bipartisan support of the United States. We talked about all the points of the Victory Plan. At the meeting in New York, as well as at meetings in Washington – in Congress and at the White House. On defense, on the economy, and on the future after the war – we have the potential for stronger cooperation. This is what will make Ukraine, America, and the entire free world more successful,” the head of the Ukrainian state stressed.

As reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the U.S. presidential election.

Photo: President's Office