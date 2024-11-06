U.S. Officials Confirm Participation Of DPRK Troops In Battles Against Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) North Korean have already participated in battles against Ukrainian defenders in Russia's Kursk region.

That is according to Reuters , Ukrinform reports.

“North Korean troops were engaged in combat in Russia's Kursk in recent days for the first time,” the report says.

The information about the clashes between North Korean troops and Ukrainian forces was confirmed in a commentary to Reuters by two American officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

One of the officials said North Korean troops took part in combat on November 4.

The officials did not say whether there were any North Korean casualties and did not provide further details on the engagement.

As reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that 11,000 military personnel from North Korea had already reached the Kursk region.