China Hopes For Peaceful Coexistence With United States - MFA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) China looks forward to further peaceful and mutually beneficial coexistence with the United States under the new presidential administration.

Chinese Foreign spokesperson Mao Ning said this at a briefing, commenting on the U.S. presidential election, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We will continue to approach and handle China-US relations based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation," Mao said.

The added that the current presidential race is an internal affair of the United States and emphasized that China respects any choice of the American people.

U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump earlier declared his victory in the election even though final election results were not made public.