At least 25 more civilians were murdered and 32 others wounded, until Tuesday, in Israeli Zionist on different areas in Lebanon.

An Israeli Zionist airstrike, targeting a residential apartment in Barja, a town in the Chouf district in Mount Lebanon, killed 15 people. The civil defence teams are still searching for casualties under the rubble.

Additional casualties were caused by the Zionists, on the municipality of Talia in Baalbek, the Baalbek-Hermel Governorate, as well as, towns and villages in southern and eastern Lebanon.

Furthermore, one person was injured, in an Israeli Zionist raid, targeting a pickup truck, on the Masnaa-Jdeidat Yabous border crossings between Lebanon and Syria.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said that, its fighters attacked the Ma'ale Golani barracks, the headquarters of the Israeli Zionist 810th Hermon Brigade, in the occupied Golan, with a barrage of rockets, adding that, they also struck Israeli Zionist forces in several Israeli cities with rockets.

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, the death toll from the Israeli Zionist airstrikes on Lebanon, since the onset of the Israel-Hezbollah conflict on Oct 8, last year, has reached 3,013, while the number of injured has risen to 13,553, mostly women and children.– NNN-NNA