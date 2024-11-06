Trump Wins Race In Michigan Thanks To Strong Support From Muslim Voters

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- candidate Donald won the 2024 US Presidential in Michigan, one of the seven major swing states and home of many Muslim-Americans.

With an estimated 98.39 percent of votes counted so far, Trump leads by 81,214 votes.

He has won 2,793,837 votes, the contender Kamala Harris - 2,712,623, and other - 109,733 votes.

Michigan, with 15 electoral votes, used to be "a blue wall state" that Democrats counted on to put Harris over the top.

However, Trump, who came with 155,000 votes in the 2020 elections and lost to President Joe Biden, was able to turn it red and become the first US President who wins two inconsecutive terms. (pickup previous)

