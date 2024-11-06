A Symbolic Resolution

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

The passage of the in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly calling for the restoration of the erstwhile state's special status, has expectedly generated some drama. The resolution urges the union to initiate a dialogue with the newly elected local government to explore mechanisms for reinstating union territory's special constitutional provisions, which were abrogated in August 2019. The significance of this move cannot be understated, given that the debates over autonomy, and identity, have been central to J&K's political discourse.

However, for the centre, these special provisions are now history. Following its abrogation of Article 370 that underwrote these provisions, the centre reorganized the region into two Union Territories-J&K and Ladakh.

Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the home minister Amit Shah have already assured the restoration of statehood to J&K at an appropriate time. What, however, they have not given so far is a timeline. So, there is a section of people in the UT who believe that statehood might take longer than expected.

And if and when statehood is restored, it is expected to be more or less a truncated one just like that of Delhi.



Considering the troubled state of affairs prevailing in the UT, Centre, it is believed, is unlikely to let go of control on the security agencies and the allied security related matters, lest it unravel the gains made in recent years. The recent rise in militancy-related violence is likely to further dissuade the central government from handing over complete control over the region to an elected government.

Should this happen, a future governor will continue to wield a strong say in the affairs of J&K.



Public mood in the Valley is that the passing of resolution for the return of special status is a powerful expression of regional sentiment. But the BJP argues that the removal of Article 370, that granted J&K this status, has opened pathways for greater integration with the rest of the country. BJP legislators vehemently opposed the motion, citing that a resolution of this kind is beyond the Assembly's purview since Parliament had already annulled Article 370. Regardless of where one stands on the ideological spectrum, it is evident that J&K's socio-political landscape remains complex and troubled.



While these discussions will continue to play out in a democratic set up, and hence should be welcomed, the people of the union territory face pressing governance challenges that demand immediate attention. Employment opportunities in the region remain scarce, particularly for the youth, who are bearing the brunt of limited job prospects. Additionally, as winter approaches, the region faces a yearly struggle with power shortages. Given the formidable nature of these challenges, it is time that the government gets down to the hard business of governance and goes about addressing the bread and butter issues facing the people.



