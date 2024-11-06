What Trump Win Means For The World

During his campaign, made broad policy pledges, often lacking specific details, based on principles of non-interventionism and trade protectionism – or as he puts it“America First”.

During the campaign, Trump repeatedly said he could end the war between Russia and Ukraine“in a day”. When asked how, he suggested overseeing a deal, but has declined to give specifics.

His“America First” approach to ending the war also extends to the strategic issue of the future of Nato.

Nato now counts 32 countries and Trump has long been a sceptic of the alliance, accusing Europe of free-riding on America's promise of protection.

Whether he would actually withdraw the US from Nato, which would signal the most significant shift in transatlantic defence relations in nearly a century, remains a matter of debate.

Some of his allies , according to the BBC, suggest his hard line is just a negotiating tactic to get members to meet the alliance's defence spending guidelines.

But the reality is Nato leaders will be seriously worried about what his victory means for the alliance's future and how its deterrent effect is perceived by hostile leaders.

The Middle East

As with Ukraine, Trump has promised to bring“peace” to the Middle East – implying he would end the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza and the Israel-Hezbollah war in Lebanon – but has not said how.

He has repeatedly said that, if he had been in power rather than Joe Biden, Hamas would not have attacked Israel because of his“maximum pressure” policy on Iran, which funds the group.

Broadly, it's likely Trump would attempt to return to the policy, which saw his administration pull the US out of the Iran nuclear deal, apply greater sanctions against Iran and kill Gen Qasem Soleimani – Iran's most powerful military commander.

In the White House, Trump enacted strongly pro-Israel policies, naming Jerusalem as Israel's capital and moving the US embassy there from Tel Aviv – a move which energised Trump's Christian evangelical base, a core Republican voter group.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Trump the“best friend that Israel has ever had in the White House”.

But critics argue his policy had a destabilising effect on the region.

The Palestinians boycotted the Trump administration, because of Washington's abandonment of their claim to Jerusalem – the city that forms the historical centre of national and religious life for Palestinians.

They were further isolated when Trump brokered the so-called“Abraham Accords”, which saw a historic deal to normalise diplomatic ties between Israel and several Arab and Muslim countries. They did so without Israel having to accept a future independent Palestinian state alongside it – the so-called two-state solution – previously a condition of Arab countries for such a regional deal.

The countries involved were instead given access to advanced US weapons in return for recognising Israel.

The Palestinians were left at one of the most isolated points in their history by the only power that can really apply leverage to both sides in the conflict – further eroding their ability as they saw it to protect themselves on the ground.

Trump made several statements during the campaign saying he wants the Gaza war to end.

He has had a complex, at times dysfunctional relationship with Netanyahu, but certainly has the ability to apply pressure on him.

Immigration policy

If re-elected, Trump has indicated he would prioritize mass deportations, claiming this would alleviate housing prices and raise wages for American workers. His campaign with vice presidential candidate JD Vance includes a commitment to end birthright citizenship for children of undocumented immigrants, a proposal that has raised concerns among immigrant communities, including South Asians.

The stakes of this election extend beyond U.S. borders as voters determine the future of economic policy, international relations, and immigration reform. The election results are expected to shape the country's trajectory and redefine its role on the global stage.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now