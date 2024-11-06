US Election Results: Kamala Harris Dials President-Elect Donald Trump To Concede, Joe Biden Invites Him To White House

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kamala Harris spoke to Donald on Wednesday to concede defeat in the recent US Elections. The Democrat is slated to deliver a concession speech later in the day at Howard University - her alma mater in Washington. President Joe Biden also spoke to the two Presidential candidates and invited Trump to visit the White House to discuss the transition.

A senior Harris aide told AP News that she had also discussed the importance of a peaceful transfer of power with Trump ahead of her planned concession speech Wednesday afternoon. Biden also spoke with his Vice President to congratulate her on the election campaign.

The tumultuous election campaign ends on an especially bitter note for Harris as she will still be required to oversee Congress' ceremonial certification of the election as the sitting Vice President.

| PM Modi dials 'friend' Donald Trump to laud 'spectacular victory' in US polls

Biden also called President-elect Trump to congratulate him on his election victory on Wednesday. According to The White House, staffers will coordinate a date“in the near future” for a meeting between him and Trump. The POTUS also plans to address the nation about the election results on Thursday.

Harris became the Democratic candidate after Biden stumbled badly in his June 27 debate with Trump. The President - struggling to convince voters that he could serve as until the age of 86 - eventually dropped out of the race to endorse his VP.

| Kamala Harris concedes US election loss to Donald Trump | 10 top quotes

Donald Trump has already secured 292 electoral votes with only a few states left to be called.

There are a total of 538 electoral votes up for grabs and a winning US Presidential candidate must secure at least 270 of these in order to take the White House.

Trump is also the first president after Grover Cleveland 132 years ago to be evicted from the White House and return to it again four years later.

| US Election Results: How will Trump's victory impact global markets?

(With inputs from agencies)