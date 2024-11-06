Gold Hastens Retreat As Dollar Rallies On Trump Victory

(MENAFN- Live Mint) *

Dollar climbs to four-month high

from oil and to metals and grains drop after win

expects Fed to cut rates by 25 bps on Thursday

Silver, platinum and palladium hits three-week low

By Anjana Anil

Nov 6 - prices slid to a three-week low on Wednesday, as investors piled into the U.S. dollar after Donald Trump was elected U.S. president.

Market participants were also looking ahead to the Reserve's interest-rate decision on Thursday for further clues on the bank's easing cycle that had helped gold's stunning rally to successive record highs this year.

Spot gold was down 2.8% at $2,667.19 per ounce, as of 2:07 p.m. ET , after hitting a three-week low of $2,652.19. The metal was on track to post its biggest daily loss in five months.

U.S. gold futures settled 2.7% lower at $2,676.30.

"A clear presidential victory when the market has been pricing in a contested result, removal of an element of risk, Trump trades include the dollar's strengthening this morning and the combination of the two has brought gold lower," said StoneX analyst Rhona O'Connell.

Trump recaptured the White House by securing more than the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the presidency, Edison Research projected.

Investors said Trump's presidency will bolster the dollar, causing the Federal Reserve to pause its easing cycle if inflation takes off after expected new tariffs.

The dollar index hit a four-month high, making bullion more expensive for overseas buyers.

The risk of rising inflation could slow the pace of U.S. rate cuts as tariffs roll out, said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

"The will likely still cut on Thursday but the subsequent language will be studied closely for signs of a pause."

Investors widely expect the Fed to announce a quarter-point rate cut after 50-bps reduction in September.

Commodities from oil and gas to metals and grains dropped as the dollar rallied.

Spot silver fell 4.4% to $31.24 per ounce. Platinum shed 0.8% to $991.60 and palladium was down 3.4% at $1,039.43. All three metals hit their lowest levels in three weeks.