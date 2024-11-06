'With Your Convictions...': Netizens In Splits As French President Emmanuel Macron Congratulates Donald Trump

(MENAFN- Live Mint) World leaders extended congratulatory messages for Donald on Wednesday as he won a historic return to the White House. A missive shared by French President Emmanuel however caught netizens' eye - with many convinced that it was“boss-level” trolling.

“Congratulations, President Donald Trump. Ready to work together as we did for four years. With your convictions and mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity,” Macron wrote on X.

The message was written in English and many social users have honed in on the use of the word 'convictions' in his post. Many appear to be convinced that it was a subtle reference to the fact that Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts earlier this year.

“His convictions. All 34 of them,” agreed one X user.

“This is genius. Second time this week I have been impressed with a French person's grasp of English!” joked one user from the UK.

“Trying to work out if Macron has actually achieved Boss Level troll status by mentioning Trump's 'convictions',” wrote another.

“He knew what he was doing,” assured a third.

A New York state jury found Trump guilty of 34 felony counts in May for concealing a $130,000 payment to former adult-film actress Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about an alleged sexual encounter. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg alleged the payment was part of a scheme to influence the 2016 election by keeping tabloid stories from being published.

He is scheduled to face sentencing in a New York court for fraud on November 26.

Trump is the first president in more than a century to win a non-consecutive second term, and the only person to be elected president as a convicted felon.

(With inputs from agencies)