Precious Metals Slump Following U.S. Election Results

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The experienced a significant shift on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. Prices fell by over 2% following Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election.



This decline occurred despite gold's recent record-high performance. The most actively traded futures contract for December delivery closed at $2,676.30 per troy ounce on the Comex.



This represents a 2.67% decrease from the previous day's closing price. The drop reflects the market's immediate reaction to the election results.



Trump's win triggered a surge in the U.S. dollar's value against other major currencies. The Dollar Index, which measures the greenback against a basket of global currencies, climbed above 105 points during morning trading.



This strengthening dollar put pressure on gold prices. Simultaneously, U.S. Treasury yields saw a significant increase. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note reached 4.479%, its highest level in four months.







This rise in yields made Treasury bonds more attractive to investors, further boosting the dollar. Treasuries are widely considered one of the safest investment options globally.



Higher yields on these bonds tend to attract foreign investors, contributing to the dollar's strength. This relationship between Treasury yields and the dollar often impacts gold prices.

Gold Market Reacts to Trump's Election

The market's reaction stems from expectations of increased fiscal spending under a Trump administration. Analysts predict that Trump's policies could lead to higher government debt and potentially higher inflation.



These factors typically influence gold prices and currency values. Sergio Goldenstein, chief strategist at Warren Investments, commented on the situation.



He noted that a more expansionary fiscal policy, coupled with stricter immigration policies and protectionist trade measures, could increase inflationary risks.



This scenario would likely put upward pressure on U.S. Treasury yields. Historically, gold demand tends to decrease during periods of higher inflation.



This trend, combined with the strengthening dollar, contributed to the day's decline in gold prices. However, the precious metal remains near its all-time high, reflecting ongoing economic uncertainties.



The gold market's response to the election results highlights the complex interplay between political events, economic policies, and financial markets.



As investors digest the implications of Trump's victory, they will continue to monitor how these factors affect gold prices in the coming weeks and months.

