Trump’S Victory Intensifies Brazil’S Fiscal Challenges

The recent election of Donald as the next U.S. president has created new economic challenges for Brazil.



Analysts suggest that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's must now act swiftly to implement convincing spending cuts. Without these measures, Brazil's currency and interest rates may face continued pressure.



The impact of Trump's victory was immediately felt in markets. The U.S. dollar briefly surpassed R$ 5.86, while interbank deposit rates jumped above 13% for various maturities.



This reaction stems from expectations that Trump's administration will pursue protectionist and inflationary policies. Economists stress the urgent need for fiscal adjustment in Brazil.



Alexandre Espirito Santo, an economist at Way Investimentos, believes the government must now implement fiscal adjustments forcefully. He suggests that effective spending cuts between R$ 40 billion and R$ 50 billion ($7 billion to $8.8 billion) are necessary.







Finance Minister Fernando Haddad announced the completion of ministerial meetings to discuss fiscal measures. This news helped stabilize the dollar and interbank deposit rates.



However, Haddad did not provide specifics about the planned actions. The government is considering placing health and education spending limits under a general ceiling.



This proposal aims to align these expenses with the fiscal framework approved last year. The framework combines primary result targets with a real spending growth cap of up to 2.5% annually.

Brazil's Economic Landscape

Daniel Igliori, chief economist at Nomad, notes that emerging markets are suffering from Trump's victory. However, Brazil seems to be more affected than others.



Igliori believes that substantial and credible spending reductions of R$ 40 billion to R$ 60 billion ($7 billion to $10.5 billion) are technically sufficient.



Roberto Campos Neto, president of Brazil's Central Bank , has been advocating for a "positive fiscal shock." He argues that historically, interest rates in Brazil have only fallen sustainably when accompanied by fiscal improvements.



Analysts predict that Trump's economic policies may turn the United States into a "global liquidity vacuum." This situation increases the urgency for Brazil to implement fiscal measures that reverse the pessimistic outlook on public accounts.



The market largely expects Brazil's Monetary Policy Committee to announce a 50 basis point increase in the Selic rate.



This would bring the rate to 11.25% per year. However, Trump's return to the White House is beginning to impact future expectations.



As Brazil still has much work to do in anchoring expectations, some economists believe the market may test a 75 basis point increase for the Selic rate in the next meeting.



In short, this underscores the complex economic landscape Brazil faces in light of both domestic and international pressures.

