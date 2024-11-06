NORTHSIDE CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC ACQUIRES 1205 10TH AVENUE IN SAN FRANCISCO's INNER SUNSET NEIGHBORHOOD

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Northside Capital Partners LLC, a firm based in San Francisco, has acquired a 10-unit apartment building located at 1205 10th Avenue in the Inner Sunset neighborhood. The adds to the firm's growing portfolio. The multifamily property was purchased for $2.5 million, $320 per square foot and 6.1% cap rate.



“We are thrilled to expand our presence in San Francisco with this acquisition,” said Trent Moore, founder and CEO of Northside Capital Partners LLC.“The location is fantastic for walking access to Golden Gate Park, popular eateries and cafes along 9th and Irving. UCSF's Parnassus Heights expansion will increase demand for housing in the area.”



Northside Capital Partners plans to maintain the building's existing character while exploring opportunities for light renovations to enhance tenant experience and increase value.



Northside Capital Partners specializes in acquiring, developing, and managing multifamily and mixed-use properties.

