India’s No.1 Commercial EV manufacturer, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited, surpasses 200000 electric vehicle Milestone

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, November 5, 2024 – Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML), a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (M&M), proudly solidifies its position as India’s leading commercial EV manufacturer. With over 200000 electric vehicles sold till date, MLMML continues to set the benchmark in sustainable transportation and innovation within the commercial EV space.

Offering the most extensive range of technologically advanced small commercial electric vehicles in India, MLMML’s lineup includes Mahindra Treo range, e-Alfa range and Zor Grand three-wheelers. Building on its success in the three-wheeler category, MLMML has recently expanded its portfolio with the launch of Mahindra ZEO - an electric four-wheeler small commercial vehicle in the < 2 t segment.



MLMML’s largest sales/service network, and technologically advanced products built to enhance customers’ lives have also helped make the company the go-to electric last mile mobility manufacturer.



MLMML has made significant strides in electrifying the three-wheeler L5 segment, which has an overall 21.7 % penetration, YTD FY25, in this category as per Vahan. MLMML holds a 41.2 % market share across all L5 EVs as per SIAM. Remarkably, in the past 17 months, MLMML has achieved sales of over 100000 units, further solidifying its market dominance. MLMML has maintained its market share, in spite of stiff competition, by launching new customer-centric products like the Treo Plus and e-Alfa Plus in FY25. To meet the increasing demand, production at MLMML’s world-class manufacturing plants in Bengaluru, Haridwar and Zaheerabad has also been substantially increased.



To celebrate this momentous occasion, MLMML has introduced a new Loyalty Program, UDAY NXT, for its customers. Those who buy a new MLMML vehicle now will get ₹ 20 Lakh* driver accidental insurance cover, along with career counselling for customers’ kids, business/finance counselling and more. This program has been carefully curated taking into account customer needs and feedback. MLMML, in fact, was the first automobile manufacturer to introduce the highly-lauded UDAY program to support customers.

Ms. Suman Mishra, Managing Director and CEO of Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, said, “At Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, sustainability is not a choice but a promise to our future generations. Our collaborative, agile and bold efforts have helped reimagine the last mile ecosystem with reliable products and integrated solutions. Reaching the milestone of 200000 electric vehicles reflects our dedication to innovation and addressing the evolving needs of urban logistics.”







MENAFN06112024005232011781ID1108858809