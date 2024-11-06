MEDIA RELEASE: IEX POWER MARKET UPDATE, OCTOBER’24
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 05 November 2024: Indian Energy Exchange, India’s premier electricity exchange, achieved electricity traded volume of 9,642 MU in October’24, marking a 4% year on year increase. During the month, IEX traded 4.44 lakh renewable energy certificates recording a 105% year on year increase.
According to government data published in October 2024, the country's energy consumption reached 140.4 BUs, marginal increase of 1% compared to the previous year. The Market Clearing Price in the Day Ahead Market at Rs 3.92/unit during October 2024, declined 39% year-on-year. Similarly, the Market clearing price in the Real Time Market at Rs 3.77/unit during October 2024, declined 38% year-on-year. These prices present an opportunity for Discoms and Open Access consumers to replace costlier power through purchasing through exchanges.
ELECTRICITY MARKET: DAY- AHEAD, REAL-TIME MARKET & TERM- AHEAD
The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) achieved 4,388 MU volume in October’24 as compared to 4,742 MU volume in October’23, a decline of 7% YoY.
The Real-Time Electricity Market (RTM) achieved monthly volume of 3,123 MU in October‘24, as compared to 2,402 MU in October'23, registering an increase of 30% YoY.
Day Ahead Contingency and Term-Ahead Market (TAM), comprising of contingency, daily & weekly and monthly contracts up to 3 months, traded 1,260 MU during October’24, as compared to 1,911 MU volume in October’23, a decline of 34% YoY
GREEN MARKET: GREEN DAY-AHEAD & GREEN TERM-AHEAD MARKET
IEX Green Market, comprising the Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market segments, achieved 872 MU volume during October’24 as compared to 188 MU in October’23, registering an increase of 364% YoY.
The Green Day-Ahead Market (G-DAM) achieved 829 MU volume during October’24 with a weighted average price of Rs 3.60 per unit, as compared to 181 MU in October’23, registering an increase of 358% YoY.
The Green Term-Ahead Market (G-TAM) achieved 43 MU volume during October’24 with a with average monthly price of Solar- Rs 3.49/unit, Non-Solar- Rs 8.02/unit and Hydro – Rs 5.03/unit, as compared to 7 MU in October’23, registering an increase of 498% YoY.
RENEWABLE ENERGY CERTIFICATE MARKET (REC MARKET)
A total of 4.44 lac RECs, were traded in the trading sessions held on 09th October’24 and 30th October’24, at a clearing price of Rs. 110/REC and Rs. 120/REC respectively.
The next REC trading sessions at the Exchange are scheduled on 13th November’24 and 27th November’24.
