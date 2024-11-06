The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Dr. Rahesha Amon As An Inner Circle Lifetime Member

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr.

Rahesha Amon has been recognized as an Inner Circle Lifetime Member in The Inner Circle for her significant contributions to K-12 education through school, district, and non–profit leadership.

As the CEO of City Teaching Alliance, a national non-profit educational preparation program, Dr. Amon is dedicated to enhancing educational and life outcomes for children in urban by cultivating culturally responsive and effective educators. The program currently operates in four major cities: Philadelphia, Dallas, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C.

Dr. Amon's experience includes roles as a classroom teacher, school principal, and senior executive director with the New York City Department of Education. She earned her Doctorate in Leadership and Innovation (EdD) from New York University in 2022, equipping her with the knowledge to drive transformative change in educational practices.

With a career spanning 30 years in education, Dr.

Amon has achieved numerous milestones. Professionally, she takes pride in her role as the Founding Principal of Frederick Douglass Academy III, where she established a 6-12 school, demonstrating her commitment to improving educational opportunities. Among her greatest personal achievements is seeing her 18-year-old daughter, Savannah, begin her freshman year at Hampton University in Virginia.

Dr.

Amon's professional affiliations further highlight her dedication to education and community empowerment. She is a member of Kappa Delta Phi and serves as the Northeast Regional Director for the National Alliance of Black School Educators (NABSE). Additionally, she is a member of the selective Innovation for Equity Fellowship, the Sterling Network, and is a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

Throughout her career, Dr.

Amon has championed progressive education, and in her role as CEO at City Teaching Alliance, she continues to advocate for strong outcomes for every student. She has authored significant works, including "Distributive Leadership: From Theory to Practice" (2023), in which she contributed a chapter to Bridging Leadership and School Experience, and "Supervising as Agents of Change for Impact" (2022), focusing on the importance of improvement studies in education.

Her accolades include being named a Distinguished Alumni of North Carolina Central University, serving as the Student Speaker for her Doctoral Program, and receiving a prestigious Research Award, further solidifying her status as a leader in her field.

She participated in the distinguished Cahn Fellowship program at Teachers College, Harvard University

Principal's Institute, was an Aspen Scholar, and was a member of the Sterling Network's Inaugural Cohort in NYC.

Outside of her professional commitments, Dr.

Amon enjoys listening to music, entertaining, going to the beach, and enjoying moments with her daughter Savannah. She attributes her mission-driven values to her parents, Doris and David, who have been her primary mentors and inspirations.

