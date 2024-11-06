Keynode Celebrates Ethereum’S 11Th Anniversary, Paving The Way For Next-Gen Staking Solutions And A Decentralized Future

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keynode is the leading staking and celebrating 11 years since the release of the whitepaper. This iconic document written by Vitalik Buterin in 2013 and published in 2014 outlined the path forward for the Ethereum blockchain to what it is today: the most active blockchain in the world. At Ethereum, building the future of dApps, DeFi and decentralized governance, Keynode helps investors and institutions to succeed in this decentralized world.

So Keynode would like to take a moment to look back on the impact of Ethereum on technology and finance and to support the next chapter of making Ethereum even more scalable, efficient and user, developer and institution friendly.









The SuperFuture of Ethereum: Keynode's Part in the Next 10 Years of Blockchain

Ethereum's whitepaper and the progress made over the last 11 years have set the stage for a decentralized future. With Ethereum's transition to Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus, the introduction of Layer 2 solutions and the upgrades through Ethereum 2.0 the blockchain is well on its way to becoming a“world computer” for the decentralized web.

Keynode has been at the forefront of this by providing staking solutions for retail and institutional investors and allowing them to be part of the Ethereum growth. Through staking investors can earn passive income and contribute to the security and decentralization of the Ethereum network. As Ethereum becomes more important to the broader Web3 ecosystem Keynode is providing institutional grade services to match the evolving needs of this fast paced space.

Keynode: SuperFuture of Ethereum

As Ethereum turns 11 Keynode is announcing the development of more advanced staking solutions for institutional investors to get into the growing Ethereum. The rise of Ethereum as a leader in decentralized finance (DeFi), Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and other blockchain based applications has created a growing demand for secure, scalable and high yielding ways to be part of the Ethereum ecosystem.

Keynode provides a range of staking solutions for both institutional and retail investors to get the most out of their Ethereum. One can stake ETH directly on the Ethereum 2.0 network through the Ethereum staking platform provided by Keynode, for security and transparency and higher yields that PoS on Ethereum will provide. Keynode's liquidity commitment through its liquid staking solutions means investors can stake their assets without sacrificing flexibility, so stakers can tap into liquidity while still earning staking rewards Keynode has made the ETH Lite Plan more newbie-friendly, where new users can try out staking with zero initial cost. For the 2-day duration, members get $0.50 daily and get their full capital back at the end of the period.

Keynode's multi-tiered staking plans are designed for short and long term investors so users can choose the staking strategy that fits their investment horizon and risk profile. Whether an investor wants quick returns, flexible staking options or maximum yield through long term staking Keynode has solutions for everyone.

Why Ethereum Matters: Keynode's vision for a decentralized, scalable future

As an institutional staking leader, Keynode has recognized the importance of Layer 2 technologies and its platform is integrated with solutions like Polygon and Optimism so users can stake on the most scalable and efficient networks. This way investors can have a seamless staking experience with minimal transaction costs and delays.

Keynode: Security, Flexibility, Liquidity

When choosing a staking provider investors care about security, flexibility and how easy it is to get their money. Keynode is committed to providing enterprise grade security measures such as keeping user funds in cold storage, wallets that require multiple approvals and secure, audited staking pools. So institutional investors and retail users can stake their Ethereum safely and minimize risk.

As Ethereum moves into a new phase of development with the upcoming Surge and Purge upgrades Keynode will keep developing and upgrading its staking solutions as a project in a fast paced ecosystem. Ethereum's future is in scalability, security and decentralization.

Keynode will be at the forefront of these changes by providing investors the tools and resources to get the most out of their returns and the Ethereum network growth. As Ethereum evolves Keynode will be the trusted partner for anyone who wants to stake ETH and be part of the decentralized finance.

About Keynode

Keynode is a cryptocurrency staking platform for institutional grade services for retail and professional investors. Keynode offers flexible, secure and high yielding staking options for Ethereum and many other blockchain networks. By focusing on security, liquidity and scalability Keynode enables investors to be part of the growing Ethereum ecosystem and earn passive income.

Visit Keynode to learn more about the Keynode staking platform and start staking ETH!



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involves risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



CONTACT: Kiven Scott info at keynode.net