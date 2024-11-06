IPT Well Solutions Highlights Cased-Hole Geothermal Advancements At IADC DEC Tech Forum

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IPT's Adam Hollis Highlights Cased-Hole Geothermal Advancements at IADC DEC Tech Forum

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Adam Hollis of IPT Well Solutions delivered an insightful presentation at the International Association of Contractors (IADC) Drilling Engineers Committee (DEC) Q4 Tech Forum,“Enabling New Energy,” hosted at RelyOn in Houston. The event, held on November 5, 2024, featured expert discussions on the evolving role of drilling engineering in advancing alternative technologies, including geothermal, hydrogen, lithium mining, and CO2 storage.Hollis presented his paper titled“The Case for Cased-Hole Geothermal: A Solution for Safe and Efficient Ground Source Heat Pump Systems.” He outlined the critical need for a cased-hole approach in geothermal systems, emphasizing environmental safety and operational efficiency. Through a compelling case study focused on geothermal wells drilled into the Mancos shale outcrop, Hollis highlighted the risks of methane leaks in uncased wells and proposed solutions using API cement technologies. His approach leverages thermally conductive cement and appropriately sized casings (4-1/2” or 5-1/2” OD), offering a transformative method for geothermal HVAC applications.“The implementation of cased-hole systems not only mitigates environmental risks, such as methane leakage but also enhances heat transfer efficiency, making it a pivotal advancement for the industry,” said Hollis. He advocated for standardized geothermal drilling and casing practices, which could set new benchmarks for safety and performance.The forum, which included a hybrid in-person and online audience, brought together industry leaders to discuss engineering innovations essential for the future of energy. Attendees engaged in thought-provoking sessions, exploring ways to repurpose current drilling technologies for alternative energy solutions and addressing challenges unique to geothermal and carbon storage projects.For more information on IPT Well Solutions' contributions to geothermal and carbon capture advancements, visit .

