Nektar Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR ) today announced that the company will be webcasting its participation in the upcoming conferences:



UBS Global Healthcare in Rancho

Palos Verdes, CA on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time / 10:15 a.m. Pacific Time – webcast here Piper

Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time – webcast link here

The presentations will be accessible via the webcast links above as well as on the Investor Events section of the Nektar website: . Replays of the presentations will be available for 30 days.

If you would like to request a one-on-one meeting with company management during the conferences, please reach out to your respective bank representative.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments that address the underlying immunological dysfunction in autoimmune and chronic inflammatory diseases. Nektar's lead product candidate, rezpegaldesleukin (REZPEG, or NKTR-358), is a novel, first-in-class regulatory T cell stimulator being evaluated in two Phase 2b clinical trials, one in atopic dermatitis and one in alopecia areata. Our pipeline also includes a preclinical candidate NKTR-0165, which is a bivalent tumor necrosis factor receptor type II agonist antibody. Nektar, together with various partners, is also evaluating NKTR-255, an investigational IL-15 receptor agonist designed to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer, in several ongoing clinical trials. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For further information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn .

Contact:

For Investors:

Vivian Wu

Nektar Therapeutics

628-895-0661

For Media:

Madelin Hawtin

LifeSci Communications

603-714-2638

[email protected]

