Digital Turbine Reports Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results

Quarter Revenue Totaled $118.7 Million

Quarter GAAP Net Loss of $25.0 Million, or GAAP EPS of ($0.24); Second Quarter Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income1 of $5.0 Million and Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS1 of $0.05

Quarter Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA2 Totaled $15.3 Million

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 6, 2024

Digital Turbine, (Nasdaq: APPS ) announced results for the fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Recent Financial Highlights:



Fiscal second quarter of 2025 revenue totaled $118.7 million, representing an increase of 1% quarter-over-quarter as compared to the fiscal first quarter of 2025, and a decline of 17% year-over-year as compared to the fiscal second quarter of 2024.

GAAP net loss for the fiscal second quarter of 2025 was $25.0 million, or ($0.24) per share, as compared to GAAP net loss for the fiscal second quarter of 2024 of $161.5 million, or ($1.61) per share, which included a noncash goodwill impairment charge of $147.2 million. Non-GAAP adjusted net income1 for the fiscal second quarter of 2025 was $5.0 million, or $0.05 per share, as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted net income1 of $13.9 million, or $0.13 per share, in the fiscal second quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 for the fiscal second quarter of 2025 was $15.3 million, representing an increase of 6% quarter-over-quarter as compared to the fiscal first quarter of 2025, and a decline of 45% year-over-year as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 of $27.7 million in the fiscal second quarter of 2024.

The Company has initiated a transformation program designed to drive greater efficiency and enhance cash flow generation while accelerating innovation and future growth. The program is underway and is targeted to yield more than $25 million in annual cash expense savings. The Company announced the acquisition of ONE Store International to create a leading comprehensive and competitive alternative app ecosystem beyond the traditional app store model, offering greater value to app developers, consumers and mobile operators.

"The September quarter results marked our second consecutive quarter of sequential growth," said Bill Stone, CEO. "While we anticipate continued sequential growth in the current December quarter and a return to year-over-year growth in the March quarter, our outlook for the remainder of fiscal 2025 has been reduced as a result of more significant anticipated headwinds in some of our legacy businesses. In order to drive greater efficiencies with current operations and enhance cash flow generation while simultaneously accelerating innovation and maintaining our investment is several promising future growth initiatives, we have enacted a strategic transformation project. We expect this transformation project to yield more than $25 million in annual cost savings and position the Company for greater profit and cash flow leverage when top-line growth rates re-accelerate. We remain steadfastly confident in the future of Digital Turbine, but we also recognize that we must execute with greater expediency and efficiency while attacking the enormous market opportunity in front of us. We have a clear plan to achieve this core objective and maximally capitalize on our advantageous foothold position in the newly evolving mobile app marketplace."



Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results

Total revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was $118.7 million. Total On Device Solutions revenue before intercompany eliminations was $82.4 million. Total App Growth Platform revenue before intercompany eliminations was $37.3 million.

GAAP net loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was $25.0 million, or ($0.24) per share, as compared to GAAP net loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 of $161.5 million, or ($1.61) per share.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income1 for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was $5.0 million, or $0.05 per share, as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted net income1 of $13.9 million, or $0.13 per share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was $15.3 million, as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 of 27.7 million.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of November

6, 2024, the Company currently expects the following for fiscal year 2025:



Revenue of between $475 million and $485 million Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 of between $65 million and $70 million

It is not reasonably practicable to provide a business outlook for GAAP net income because the Company cannot reasonably estimate the changes in stock-based compensation expense, which is directly impacted by changes in the Company's stock price, or other items that are difficult to predict with precision.

About Digital Turbine, Inc.

Digital Turbine empowers superior mobile consumer experiences and results for the world's leading telcos, advertisers, and publishers. Its end-to-end platform uniquely simplifies its partners' abilities to supercharge awareness, acquisition, and monetization – connecting them with more consumers, in more ways, across more devices. Digital Turbine is headquartered in North America, with offices around the world. For additional information visit .

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call and webcast today at 6:00 p.m. ET to discuss its fiscal 2025 second quarter financial results and provide operational updates on the business. The conference call will discuss forward guidance and other material information. The call can be accessed online via the webcast link: href="" rel="nofollow" webinar/pvYVXg0ZeQ .

The call can also be accessed by dialing 888-317-6003 in the United States (or 412-317-6061 from international locations) and entering access code 4716696.

A playback will be available through November 13, 2024. The replay can be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 in the United States or 412-317-0088 from international locations, passcode 9360917.

An online webcast will be archived for a period of one year and is available via the Investor Relations section of Digital Turbine's website.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, Digital Turbine uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP adjusted net income and earnings per share ("EPS"), non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP free cash flow and non-GAAP gross profit. Reconciliations to the nearest GAAP measures of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release can be found in the tables below.

Non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance, prospects for the future and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding financial performance by excluding certain expenses and benefits that may not be indicative of recurring core business operating results. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures that exclude such items when viewed in conjunction with GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations enhance the comparability of results against prior periods and allow for greater transparency of financial results. The Company believes non-GAAP measures facilitate management's internal comparison of its financial performance to that of prior periods as well as trend analysis for budgeting and planning purposes. The presentation of non-GAAP measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

1Non-GAAP adjusted net income and EPS are defined as GAAP net income and EPS adjusted to exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangibles, business transformation costs, transaction-related expenses, severance costs, impairment of goodwill, changes in fair value of contingent considerations, and tax adjustments. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP adjusted net income and EPS should not be construed as an alternative to comparable GAAP net income figures determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as an indicator of profitability or performance, which is the most comparable measure under GAAP.

2Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is calculated as GAAP net income excluding the following cash and non-cash expenses: stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, net interest income (expense), net other income (expense), business transformation costs, foreign exchange transaction gains (losses), income tax (benefit) provision, transaction-related expenses, impairment of goodwill, changes in fair value of contingent considerations, and severance costs. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as an indicator of performance, which is the most comparable measure under GAAP.

3Non-GAAP free cash flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net cash provided by operating activities (as stated in our Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows), excluding transaction-related expenses, severance costs and business transformation costs, reduced by capital expenditures. Readers are cautioned that free cash flow should not be construed as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as an indicator of profitability, performance or liquidity, which is the most comparable measure under GAAP.

4Non-GAAP gross profit is defined as GAAP income from operations adjusted to exclude the effect of product development costs, sales and marketing costs, general and administrative costs, impairment of goodwill, and depreciation of software. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP gross profit should not be construed as an alternative to income from operations determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as an indicator of profitability or performance, which is the most comparable measure under GAAP.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP adjusted net income and EPS, non-GAAP free cash flow and non-GAAP gross profit are used by management as internal measures of profitability and performance. They have been included because the Company believes that the measures are used by certain investors to assess the Company's financial performance before non-cash charges and certain costs that the Company does not believe are reflective of its underlying business.

Forward-Looking Statements

You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

