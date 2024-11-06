(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on trends - The Global Indium Tin Oxide (ITO) market size is estimated to grow by USD 239.8 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

5.6% during the forecast period. Increasing dependency on sources

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

increased deposition of silver nanoparticles on it. However,

shortage in indium production poses a challenge market players include Amalgamated Metal Corp. PLC, American Elements, Diamond Coatings Inc., ENAM OPTOELECTRONIC MATERIAL CO. LTD., ENEOS Holdings Inc., Guangxi Crystal Union Photoelectric Materials Co. Ltd., Indium Corp., Knight Optical Ltd., Kurt J Lesker Co., Merck KGaA, MITSUI MINING and SMELTING CO. LTD., NANOGRAFI Co. Inc., Nanoshel LLC, Nitto Denko Corp., NYACOL Nano Technologies Inc., OPCO Laboratory Inc., Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Tosoh Corp., Ulvac Inc., and Umicore SA. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Indium Tin Oxide (ITO) Market 2024-2028 Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Indium Tin Oxide (ITO) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.6% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 239.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.2 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key countries China, Japan, South Korea, US, and Canada Key companies profiled Amalgamated Metal Corp. PLC, American Elements, Diamond Coatings Inc., ENAM OPTOELECTRONIC MATERIAL CO. LTD., ENEOS Holdings Inc., Guangxi Crystal Union Photoelectric Materials Co. Ltd., Indium Corp., Knight Optical Ltd., Kurt J Lesker Co., Merck KGaA, MITSUI MINING and SMELTING CO. LTD., NANOGRAFI Co. Inc., Nanoshel LLC, Nitto Denko Corp., NYACOL Nano Technologies Inc., OPCO Laboratory Inc., Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Tosoh Corp., Ulvac Inc., and Umicore SA

Market Driver

Indium Tin Oxide (ITO) is a transparent conducting oxide material widely used in various industries due to its superior optical and electrical properties. One method to enhance these properties is by depositing noble metal nanoparticles, such as silver, onto ITO surfaces. Silver nanoparticles, in particular, exhibit unique properties like large surface energies and quantum confinement effect, leading to strong responses in the visible light region. The plasma-assisted hot-filament evaporation (PAHFE) technique is used to produce high-density crystalline silver nanoparticles on ITO, controlling their size and distribution. This improvement in ITO's properties opens up new applications, including touchscreens, solar cells, and sensors, driving the growth of the Indium Tin Oxide market during the forecast period.



Indium Tin Oxide, or ITO, is a transparent semiconductor made from Indium, Tin, and Oxygen. It's produced using methods like electron beam evaporation and sputter deposition. ITO is known for its high transparency and conductivity, making it ideal for various applications. These include touch panels, sensors, flat panels, electroluminescent displays, photovoltaic cells, and heat reflective coatings. ITO's physical properties make it excellent for electromagnetic induction shielding, ultraviolet resistance, and colorfastness. In electronics, ITO is used in touchscreens, shield glass, and advanced driver assistance systems in smart devices, screens (televisions, tablets, smartphones, cameras, computer monitors), and even in smart automobiles. Its uses extend to construction with applications in gas sensors and LCD displays. ITO is a versatile material, contributing significantly to the semiconductor industry.



Market Challenges



Indium tin oxide (ITO) is a crucial material in the electronics industry, accounting for 90% of its composition. However, the availability of indium, the primary component of ITO, is uncertain due to trade restrictions and quotas imposed by major producers like China. These policies have resulted in indium supply shortages, potentially impacting the ITO market and downstream industries. Recycling and advanced refining technologies offer potential solutions to restore the supply-demand balance. Despite minor imbalances, the long-term indium supply is expected to pose challenges to the ITO market growth during the forecast period. Indium Tin Oxide (ITO) is a transparent conducting oxide widely used in various industries, including electronics, construction, and energy. In flat panels, ITO is essential for LCD displays, electroluminescent displays, and touchscreens. In the photovoltaic sector, it's used in solar cells. ITO also finds applications in heat reflective coatings, shield glass, and RF interference shielding. However, challenges persist. Flat panels face intense competition from OLED and QLED technologies. In electroluminescent displays and photovoltaic cells, ITO's high cost is a concern. ITO's use in touchscreens and heat reflective coatings is threatened by alternatives like IZO and FTO. ITO's physical properties, such as UV resistance and electronic conductivity, make it valuable in various sectors. In electronics, it's used in semiconductors and smart devices like televisions, tablets, smartphones, cameras, computer monitors, and smart automobiles. In construction, ITO is used in energy-efficient windows. In the semiconductor industry, low-temperature vacuum deposition is a potential solution to reduce ITO's production costs. Despite these challenges, the growing demand for mobile phones, flexible electronics, and energy-efficient technologies is expected to drive the ITO market forward.

Segment Overview



This indium tin oxide (ito) market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Sputtering

1.2 Vacuum evaporation

1.3 Chemical vapor deposition

1.4 Spray pyrolysis 1.5 Others



2.1 Electrochromic displays and LCDs

2.2 Touch panels

2.3 Photovoltaics

2.4 Transparent electrodes 2.5 Others



3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Sputtering-

ITO (Indium Tin Oxide) films are primarily produced using sputtering techniques due to their high-quality, homogeneous, and pure nature. Among these techniques, traditional sputtering offers adaptability in depositing ITO films on substrates. However, it has drawbacks such as substrate overheating and low deposition rates due to secondary electron bombardment from the target. In response, magnetron sputtering has emerged as a preferred method, delivering superior film quality, homogeneity, and adhesive strength. This trend is particularly prominent in APAC markets, including South Korea, Japan, and China, driven by the expanding touch panel manufacturing industry. The ITO market growth is primarily influenced by the sputtering segment's increasing demand due to its crucial role in downstream industries.

Research Analysis

Indium Tin Oxide (ITO) is a transparent conducting oxide made from the elements Indium, Tin, and Oxygen. It is widely used in various industries due to its unique physical properties. ITO is produced through techniques such as electron beam evaporation and sputter deposition, resulting in a thin protective coating with high transparency and conductivity. ITO is known for its excellent electromagnetic induction shielding and ultraviolet resistance, making it ideal for use in electronic devices, construction materials, and touch panels. Its colorfastness and heat reflective properties also make it suitable for use in gas sensors and other applications. ITO is a semiconductor, with the chemical formula In2O3:Sn, and is made up of alternating layers of Indium Oxide and Tin Oxide. Its high transparency and conductivity make it a popular choice for applications requiring transparent semiconductors. ITO is used in various industries, including electronics, construction, and automotive, due to its ability to enhance the performance of various materials and devices.

Indium Tin Oxide (ITO) is a transparent semiconductor material made by combining Indium, Tin, and Oxygen. ITO is known for its high transparency and electrical conductivity, making it an essential component in various electronic devices. It is typically produced using techniques such as electron beam evaporation and sputter deposition. ITO functions as a thin protective coating in various applications, including touch panels, sensors, flat panels, electroluminescent displays, photovoltaic cells, and heat reflective coatings. ITO provides benefits such as colorfastness, electromagnetic induction shielding, and ultraviolet resistance. It is used extensively in the electronics industry for touchscreens, shield glass, and advanced driver assistance systems in smart devices like televisions, tablets, smartphones, cameras, computer monitors, and smart automobiles. ITO's physical properties make it suitable for various applications, including energy-efficient windows, gas sensors, LCD displays, electrochromic displays, field emission displays, and electroluminescent displays. With the increasing demand for flexible electronics and energy-efficient devices, ITO is undergoing research for alternatives with lower-temperature vacuum deposition methods. ITO's applications extend beyond electronics to construction, where it is used in various coatings for energy efficiency and radiation shielding.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Technology



Sputtering



Vacuum Evaporation



Chemical Vapor Deposition



Spray Pyrolysis

Others

Application



Electrochromic Displays And LCDs



Touch Panels



Photovoltaics



Transparent Electrodes

Others

Geography



APAC



North America



Europe



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

