New Evening Therapy For ADHD, School Anxiety, And Emotional Support At Transformative Growth

- Bailey DelaRose, Child Therapist at Transformative Growth CounselingNAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Transformative Growth Counseling is excited to announce that Bailey DelaRose, a skilled, warm therapist who uses attachment therapy in her approach, is now offering late afternoon and evening sessions for children ages 5 and up, both online and in person. With expertise in children's development and children's therapy, Bailey supports young clients facing challenges like ADHD, social impairments, school anxiety, depression, oppositional behaviors, and needing help with developing healthy coping skills, providing parents with easier access to counseling for their child.Bailey's approach is rooted in attachment-based therapies, focusing on creating a strong, trusting connection with each child to foster emotional security and confidence. This foundation helps children feel comfortable exploring and expressing their feelings, leading to improved resilience and self-esteem. Bailey's expertise in children's therapy, including specialized approaches for ADHD and school anxiety, empowers children to manage these challenges and find pathways to growth.Three Parenting Tips to Help You Raise Securely Attached Children:1.Create a Calm, Structured RoutineEstablishing a predictable daily routine can help children feel secure, especially those struggling with ADHD, depression and anxiety. A clear structure reduces uncertainty and creates a sense of stability, helping children stay organized and more focused on their goals.2.Encourage Open Communication About FeelingsChildren experiencing anxiety, ADHD, or other emotional challenges often benefit from a safe space to talk about their feelings. Listening actively and validating their emotions helps children understand that they are supported, making them feel more comfortable managing stress.3.Use Positive Reinforcement to Build ConfidenceCelebrate small victories to encourage positive behavior, especially in children dealing with ADHD or challenging school environments. By focusing on accomplishments, you help your child build confidence and resilience, equipping them to face obstacles with a positive mindset.For more information or to book an appointment with Bailey, please visit our website at or contact us at (630)-423-6010. Transformative Growth Counseling is here to support children's therapy needs and partner with families in fostering emotional health and resilience.TGC accepts most major ppo insurances, Medicare and Medicaid and offers sliding scale to those with financial need.

