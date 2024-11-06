(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Flux Power Holdings, (“Flux Power” or“the Company”) (NASDAQ: FLUX). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) Flux Power's statements from November 10, 2022 to the present included, among other things, overstated inventory, gross current assets, and total assets; (2) Flux Power understated cost of sales, net loss; (3) as a result, Flux Power would need to restate its previously filed financial statements from November 10, 2022 to the present; and (4) Flux Power understated internal control weaknesses or stated that it had adequate internal controls when in fact it did not.

If you bought shares of Flux Power between November 11, 2022 and September 30, 2024, and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is December 31, 2024.

