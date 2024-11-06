Frasle Mobility Reached A Significant Milestone By Achieving A Consolidated Quarterly Net Revenue Of R$ 1 Billion For The First Time, Representing A Rise Of 16.6% In Comparison To The Third Quarter Of The Preceding Year.
Date
11/6/2024 5:20:20 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, November 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2024, net revenue reached R$2.8 billion, representing an increase of 8% compared to the same period in 2023.
Frasle Mobility adjusted EBITDA also showed growth, ending the quarter at R$195.4 million, representing an increase of 2.8% compared to Q3 2023. The adjusted EBITDA margin reached 18.9%, showing the company's operational strength, even with the challenges that came up during the period.
During Q3, the company maintained its commitment to developing new projects and exploring the strong demand in multiple markets, with a particular emphasis on the replenishment segment in Brazil. This growth was sustained by the strategy of expanding and enhancing businesses, despite the operational challenges associated with port logistics.
These results reinforce Frasle Mobility's position as a relevant player in the mobility and automotive parts industry, reflecting its ability to adapt itself and grow in response to market demands and operational difficulties. The company continues to strengthen its position in the market by investing in innovation and effectively meeting consumer demands.
MAIN RESULTS – Q3 2024
(Percentages show variations in the respective periods Q3 2023 and 9M 2023 – values in MM)
|
Consolidated net revenue:
|
Q3 2024: R$1036.5 (+16.6%) | 9M 2024: R$2858.0 (+8.0%)
|
|
National market net revenue:
|
Q3 2024: R$647.8 (+16.8%) | 9M 2024: R$1735.0 (+8.4%)
|
|
Foreign market net revenue:
|
Q3 2024: R$388.7 (+16.2%) | 9M 2024: R$1123.0 (+7.3%)
|
|
Foreign Market Revenue (Exports + operations abroad):
|
Q3 2024: US$70.1 (+2.3%) | 9M 2024: US$214.3 (+2.5%)
|
|
Consolidated gross profit:
|
Q3 2024: R$330.9 (+3.7%) | 9M 2024: R$936.1 (+0.0%)
|
|
Operating profit:
|
Q3 2024: R$154.2 (-2.4%) | 9M 2024: R$347.7 (-24.6%)
|
|
EBITDA :
|
Q3 2024: R$191.2 (+0.5%) | 9M 2024: R$457.5 (-17.4%)
|
|
Consolidated net income:
|
Q3 2024: R$89.0 (-16.1%) | 9M 2024: R$239.6 (-18.7%)
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA:
|
Q3 2024: R$195.4 (+2.8%) | 9M 2024: R$512.0 (-9.7%)
ROIC
Q3 2024: 12.9% (-4.2 p.p.)
VIDEO CONFERENCE OF RESULTS
(In Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English)
11/07 – 11am Brazil | 9am New York | 2pm London
Register / Access Video Conference: Click here
IR Contact
Email: [email protected]
Website:
Hemerson Fernando de Souza
Phone: +55 54 3239.1519
SOURCE Frasle Mobility
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN06112024003732001241ID1108858700
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.