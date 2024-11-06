CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, November 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2024, net revenue reached R$2.8 billion, representing an increase of 8% compared to the same period in 2023.

Frasle Mobility adjusted EBITDA also showed growth, ending the quarter at R$195.4 million, representing an increase of 2.8% compared to Q3 2023. The adjusted EBITDA margin reached 18.9%, showing the company's operational strength, even with the challenges that came up during the period.

During Q3, the company maintained its commitment to developing new projects and exploring the strong demand in multiple markets, with a particular emphasis on the replenishment segment in Brazil. This growth was sustained by the strategy of expanding and enhancing businesses, despite the operational challenges associated with port logistics.

These results reinforce Frasle Mobility's position as a relevant player in the mobility and automotive parts industry, reflecting its ability to adapt itself and grow in response to market demands and operational difficulties. The company continues to strengthen its position in the market by investing in innovation and effectively meeting consumer demands.

MAIN RESULTS – Q3 2024

(Percentages show variations in the respective periods Q3 2023 and 9M 2023 – values in MM)