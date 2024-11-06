OTC Markets Group Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results Delivering Operating And Net Income Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Third Quarter 2024 Highlights:

Gross revenues of $27.4 million for the quarter, up 1% versus the prior year period

Operating income of $8.6 million for the quarter, up 1% versus the prior year period

Operating margin of 32.4%, versus 32.7% for the prior year period

Net income of $7.4 million, up 1% versus the prior year period, and quarterly diluted GAAP EPS of $0.61, unchanged from the prior year period

Total cash returned to shareholders during the quarter of $2.2 million in the form of dividends

Announcing special dividend of $1.50 per share and fourth quarter 2024 dividend of $0.18 per share

566 OTCQX ® and 1,062 OTCQB ® companies at quarter end

7 graduates to a national securities exchange during the quarter

114 subscribers to OTC Link ECN as of September 30, 2024, up 6 versus September 30, 2023

Approximately 35,000 average daily trades during the quarter versus approximately 28,000 during the prior year period

OTC Markets Group announced that in July 2025, Pink Current will become OTCIDTM – a Basic Reporting Market for companies that meet a minimal current information standard and provide management certification

In September 2024, OTC Markets Group launched OTC Overnight, a new offering for overnight trading in OTC equity securities In July 2024, OTC Markets Group's wholly-owned subsidiary, OTC Link LLC, submitted its initial filing to create a new ATS for overnight trading of NMS securities, pending regulatory approval

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2024. “In September, we announced OTC Overnight, which in concert with our plans to launch the new MOON ATS for overnight trading of NMS securities will allow our broker-dealer subscribers to offer investors access to thousands of exchange-traded and OTC global equity securities during Asian market hours, at European market open, and overnight in the U.S. market,” said R. Cromwell Coulson, President and Chief Executive Officer .“In October, we announced an important initiative to transform the Pink Current market into OTCID – a basic reporting market for companies that actively engage with U.S. investors through ongoing disclosure, management certifications, and timely share data. Increased issuer engagement will drive market quality, price efficiency, and trading volume by improving information availability, data integrity, and compliance.” “Our business delivered stable results with modest increases in our gross revenues as well as operating and net income in the third quarter of 2024,” said Antonia Georgieva, Chief Financial Officer .“OTC Link revenues increased as a result of higher trading volumes, while Market Data Licensing saw a slight decrease in revenues as declines in certain products offset growth in others. Corporate Services also experienced lower revenues due to a decrease in the number of customers. We remain committed to developing our products and solutions, supporting our subscribers, and growing our business to create sustainable, long-term value per share.” Third Quarter 2024 compared to Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except shares and per share data) 2024 2023 % change $ change OTC Link $ 5,240 $ 4,532 16 % 708 Market data licensing 10,862 11,002 (1 %) (140 ) Corporate services 11,292 11,503 (2 %) (211 ) Gross revenues 27,394 27,037 1 % 357 Net revenues 26,634 26,232 2 % 402 Revenues less transaction-based expenses 25,199 25,078 - 121 Operating expenses 16,575 16,505 - 70 Income from operations 8,624 8,573 1 % 51 Operating profit margin 32.4 % 32.7 % Income before provision for income taxes 8,894 8,806 1 % 88 Net income $ 7,428 $ 7,381 1 % 47 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.61 $ 0.61 - Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.89 $ 0.87 2 % Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 11,833,215 11,865,856 -



Gross revenues of $27.4 million, up 1% over the prior year quarter. Revenues less transaction-based expenses remained flat to the prior year quarter.

OTC Link revenues up 16%, relative to the prior year quarter. Transaction-based revenues from OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB up 24% due to higher volume of shares traded on those platforms. Contributing to the overall increase in OTC Link revenues was a 160% increase in certain connectivity revenue and a 20% increase in revenue from OTC Link ATS messages, with fee increases and a slightly higher number of messages contributing.

Market Data Licensing revenues down 1% quarter over quarter. A 6% and a 7% decline in revenues from professional and non-professional users, respectively, combined with a 15% decrease in revenues from EDGAR Online, served to offset a 13% increase in revenues from internal system licenses, delayed data licenses, and certain other data services and a 19% increase in revenues from our Blue Sky data products, in each case due to a higher number of subscriptions to our data products and price increases for certain licenses.

Corporate Services revenues down 2% quarter over quarter, driven by a 3% decrease in revenues from the OTCQB market and an 8% decrease in revenues from our Disclosure & News Service® (DNS) product, in each case reflecting a lower number of companies subscribing, which more than offset the impact of pricing increases. OTCQX revenues increased 3%, with pricing increases balancing out a lower number of companies on the OTCQX market.

Operating expenses remained relatively unchanged from the prior year quarter. An 18% increase in depreciation and amortization due to timing of amortization charges for software placed in service in 2023 related to EDGAR Online, a 1% increase in compensation and benefits costs, and a 3% increase in IT infrastructure and information services expenses were essentially offset by a 9% reduction in professional and consulting costs, primarily due to the elimination of certain one-time integration costs related to EDGAR Online in the prior year quarter, and a 10% reduction in general, administrative and other expenses due to lower bad debt.

Operating income and net income each increased 1% to $8.6 million and $7.4 million, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes non-cash, stock-based compensation expense, increased 2% to $10.8 million, or $0.89 per adjusted diluted share.



Dividend Declaration – Quarterly Cash Dividend

OTC Markets Group announced today that its Board of Directors authorized and approved a special cash dividend of $1.50 per share of Class A Common Stock and a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of Class A common stock. The special dividend is payable on December 5, 2024 to stockholders of record on November 21, 2024. The ex-dividend date is November 20, 2024. The quarterly dividend is payable on December 19, 2024 to stockholders of record on December 5, 2024. The ex-dividend date is December 4, 2024.

Stock Buyback Program

The Company is authorized to purchase shares from time to time on the open market, from employees, and through block trades, in compliance with applicable law. The Company did not repurchase any shares during the third quarter of 2024.

On March 4, 2024, the Board of Directors refreshed the Company's stock repurchase program, giving the Company authorization to repurchase up to 300,000 shares of the Company's Class A Common Stock.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing results prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP results of operations, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share that either exclude or include amounts that are described in the reconciliation table of GAAP to non-GAAP information provided at the end of this release. Non-GAAP financial measures do not replace and are not superior to the presentation of GAAP financial results but are provided to improve overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance. Management believes that this non-GAAP information is useful to both management and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends related to the operating results. Management uses this non-GAAP information, along with GAAP information, in evaluating its historical operating performance.

OTC MARKETS GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except share and per share information) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 OTC Link $ 5,240 $ 4,532 Market data licensing 10,862 11,002 Corporate services 11,292 11,503 Gross revenues 27,394 27,037 Redistribution fees and rebates (760 ) (805 ) Net revenues 26,634 26,232 Transaction-based expenses (1,435 ) (1,154 ) Revenues less transaction-based expenses 25,199 25,078 Operating expenses Compensation and benefits 10,506 10,436 IT Infrastructure and information services 2,657 2,592 Professional and consulting fees 1,525 1,678 Marketing and advertising 320 292 Occupancy costs 589 599 Depreciation and amortization 677 572 General, administrative and other 301 336 Total operating expenses 16,575 16,505 Income from operations 8,624 8,573 Other income Interest income 270 233 Income before provision for income taxes 8,894 8,806 Provision for income taxes 1,466 1,425 Net income $ 7,428 $ 7,381 Net income per share Basic $ 0.62 $ 0.62 Diluted $ 0.61 $ 0.61 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 11,726,025 11,664,344 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 11,833,215 11,865,856 Non-GAAP Reconciliation Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Net Income $ 7,428 $ 7,381 Excluding: Interest Income (270 ) (233 ) Provision for income taxes 1,466 1,425 Depreciation and amortization 677 572 Stock-based compensation expense 1,474 1,397 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,775 $ 10,542 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.89 $ 0.87 Note: We use non-GAAP financial measures of operating performance. Non-GAAP measures do not replace and are not superior to the presentation of our GAAP financial results, but are provided to improve overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance.





OTC MARKETS GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share information) September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,405 $ 34,101 Short-term investments 4,508 3,622 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $314 and $451 7,950 7,680 Prepaid income taxes 1,369 1,324 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,184 1,865 Total current assets 49,416 48,592 Property and equipment, net 7,573 8,429 Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,301 12,324 Deferred tax assets, net 9,225 7,691 Goodwill 3,984 3,984 Intangible assets, net 6,975 7,411 Long-term restricted cash 1,602 1,586 Other assets 693 508 Total Assets $ 90,769 $ 90,525 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 634 $ 2,152 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 11,841 14,065 Income taxes payable 3 141 Deferred revenue 19,379 29,267 Total current liabilities 31,857 45,625 Income tax reserve 880 778 Operating lease liabilities 10,751 11,895 Total Liabilities 43,488 58,298 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Common stock – par value $0.01 per share Class A – 17,000,000 authorized, 12,811,032 issued, 11,975,122 outstanding at September 30, 2024; 12,716,135 issued, 11,931,366 outstanding at December 31, 2023 128 127 Additional paid-in capital 33,784 29,469 Retained earnings 36,107 22,425 Treasury stock – 835,910 shares at September 30, 2024 and 784,769 shares at December 31, 2023 (22,738 ) (19,794 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 47,281 32,227 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 90,769 $ 90,525