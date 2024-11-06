عربي


Manulife Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results


11/6/2024 5:14:43 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TSX/NYSE/PSE:
MFC
SEHK: 945
 C$
unless
otherwise
stated

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife financial Corporation ("Manulife" or the "Company") reported its third quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2024, delivering record core earnings and insurance new business results1.

Key
highlights
for
the
third
quarter
of
2024
("3Q24") include:

  • Core earnings2 of $1.8 billion, up 4% on a constant exchange rate basis3 from the third quarter of 2023 ("3Q23")
  • Net income attributed to shareholders of $1.8 billion, up $0.8 billion from 3Q23
  • Core EPS4 of $1.00, up 7%3 from 3Q23. EPS of $1.00, up 91%3 from 3Q23
  • Excluding the impact of Global Minimum Taxes ("GMT")5, core EPS4 was $1.03, up 11%3 from 3Q23
  • Core ROE4 of 16.6% and ROE of 16.6%
  • LICAT ratio6 of 137%
  • APE sales up 40%7, new business CSM up 47%3 and new business value ("NBV") up 39%7 from 3Q238
  • Global Wealth and Asset Management net inflows7 of $5.2 billion, up from net outflows of $0.8 billion in 3Q23

"We continued to drive momentum and delivered strong results in the third quarter, evident in record total company core earnings, substantial top-line growth across our operating segments and steady growth in our book value per share. In Global WAM, we generated a 37% increase in core earnings year-over-year, and our core EBITDA margin4 further improved to 27.8% driven by strong AUMA growth and higher operating leverage. In Asia, we reached record levels of APE sales, new business CSM and NBV, while delivering 17% growth in core earnings. On a year-to-date basis, we generated 70% of core earnings from our highest potential businesses4 which contributed to a 14% growth in core EPS excluding the impact of GMT. We remain focused on executing against our strategic priorities and delivering on our financial targets to bring a strong close to 2024, and I am optimistic in our ability to continue generating value to our shareholders."

-
Roy Gori, Manulife President & Chief Executive Officer

"We have made progress on our financial targets unveiled at our Investor Day this year. Core ROE of 16.6% reflects strong business performance and disciplined capital allocation. We remain diligent in our expense management with 45.0% expense efficiency ratio4 on a year-to-date basis, in-line with our medium-term target of less than 45%. Our balance sheet is strong, and we returned more than $2 billion to our shareholders through our common share buyback program since the start of 20249."

-
Colin Simpson, Manulife Chief Financial Officer

Results
at
a
Glance


Quarterly Results

YTD Results

($
millions,
unless otherwise
stated)

3Q24

3Q23

Change3,7

2024

2023

Change

Net
income
attributed
to
shareholders

$

1,839

$

1,013

82
%

$

3,747

$

3,444

8
%

Core
earnings

$

1,828

$

1,743

4
%

$

5,319

$

4,911

8
%

EPS ($)

$


1.00

$


0.52

91
%

$

1.97

$

1.76

11
%

Core
EPS
($)

$


1.00

$


0.92

7
%

$

2.84

$

2.55

12
%

ROE

16.6
%

9.5
%

7.1
pps

11.3
%

10.8
%

0.5
pps

Core
ROE

16.6
%

16.8
%

-0.2
pps

16.3
%

15.7
%

0.6
pps

Book
value per
common
share ($)

$

24.40

$

22.42

9
%

$

24.40

$

22.42

9
%

Adjusted
BV
per
common share
($)4

$

34.97

$

30.67

14
%

$

34.97

$

30.67

14
%

Financial
leverage
ratio (%)4

23.5
%

25.2
%

-1.7
pps

23.5
%

25.2
%

-1.7
pps

APE
sales

$

2,347

$

1,657

40
%

$

6,137

$

4,890

26
%

New
business
CSM

$


759

$


507

47
%

$

2,045

$

1,541

33
%

NBV

$


843

$


600

39
%

$

2,235

$

1,694

32
%

Global
WAM net
flows
($
billions)

$


5.2

$


(0.8)

-
%

$

12.0

$


5.8

110
%

Results
by
Segment


Quarterly Results

YTD
Results

($ millions, unless otherwise
stated)

3Q24

3Q23


Change7

2024

2023

Change

Asia (US$)







Net
income
attributed
to
shareholders

$


606

$


63

877
%

$

1,300

$


543

136
%

Core
earnings

453

390

17
%

1,413

1,104

31
%

APE
sales

1,372

835

64
%

3,242

2,582

28
%

New business CSM

435

300

45
%

1,148

845

38
%

NBV

481

310

55
%

1,194

900

35
%

Canada







Net
income
attributed
to
shareholders

$


430

$


290

48
%

$


782

$


826

(5)
%

Core
earnings

412

408

1
%

1,178

1,135

4
%

APE
sales

343

431

(20)
%

1,313

1,046

26
%

New business CSM

95

51

86
%

241

154

56
%

NBV

143

153

(7)
%

459

351

31
%

U.S. (US$)


Net
income
attributed
to
shareholders

$



5

$


53

(91)
%

$


23

$


327

(93)
%

Core
earnings

302

329

(8)
%

940

955

(2)
%

APE
sales

97

79

23
%

303

275

10
%

New business CSM

52

40

30
%

178

187

(5)
%

NBV

34

25

36
%

112

99

13
%

Global
WAM


Net
income
attributed
to
shareholders

$


498

$


318

55
%

$

1,213

$


932

29
%

Core
earnings

499

361

37
%

1,255

968

29
%

Gross
flows
($
billions)7

41.3

34.3

19
%

128.2

108.2

18
%

Average
AUMA
($
billions)7

963

813

16
%

924

812

13
%

Core
EBITDA margin
(%)

27.8
%

26.9
%

90
bps

26.6
%

24.7
%

190
bps

Strategic
Highlights

We
are
driving profitable
top-line
growth through
product
and
distribution
innovations

In
Asia, we continued the rollout of Manulife Pro, our proprietary recognition and activation program for top-tier agents, to Hong Kong in July. This key initiative contributed to improved productivity, reflecting our investments in our agency force and contributing to over 20% year-over-year growth in agency
NBV and agency
APE sales in 3Q24. With this expansion Manulife Pro is now available in five of our markets10.

In addition, we further enhanced our high-net-worth offerings with the launch of two innovative new products: Manulife Global Indexed UL PRO in our International High Net Worth business and Signature Indexed Income in Singapore. These offerings build on our capabilities to meet the complex and evolving protection, legacy planning and wealth management needs of high-net-worth customers.

In the U.S., we expanded a differentiated enhancement to our entire suite of survivorship solutions, allowing customers to proactively address their estate planning needs now in anticipation of potential estate tax changes in 2026.

In
Global WAM,
we
announced
the
closing
of
a
$1.1
billion
institutional
fund
-
Manulife Private
Equity
Partners II. This fund is part of our ongoing effort to provide specialized solutions for institutional investors seeking greater exposure to opportunities in the growing North
American private equity market.

We
are
elevating
the
customer
experience
with
continued
digital and
AI
enhancements

In
Asia, we improved customer experience and the operational efficiency of our Japan contact centre as part of global contact centre transformation initiatives. Our further enhancement of voice bot capabilities and the application of
AI contributed to a record high transactional NPS11 on a year-to-date basis. AI-enabled speech-to-text and call summarization enhancements reduced average contact centre handling time by 28% compared with 3Q23.

Furthermore, we launched new mobile apps in Vietnam and Indonesia as part of our program to create a unified customer app experience in each of our Asia markets. These apps now enable customers to seamlessly conduct a wide range of policy management activities including accessing policy information, making premium payments, tracking
claim
status,
updating personal
information
and
downloading
contracts.
Since
the
launch
of
the
new mobile app in Vietnam in
August, monthly customer registrations have nearly doubled12.

In the U.S., we entered into a strategic distribution partnership with Ethos – a life insurance technology company focused on simplifying the purchase experience – to provide prospective customers and nearly 9,000 newly appointed agents with instant coverage decisions for our Simple Term solution via the Ethos platform.

In
Global
WAM,
we
launched an
AI-powered
planning tool
in
our
wealth
platform in
Canada
Retail
to
enhance support for advisors and their clients, delivering an elevated service experience through streamlined financial planning processes and personalized advice and solutions.

We
are
helping
our
customers
live
longer,
healthier,
and
better
lives

In Canada, we further enhanced our mobile app for the Manulife Vitality program with tailored activity recommendations to provide customers with a more personalized app experience to help them achieve their health and wellness goals. Continuous improvements have resulted in a 9% increase in utilization year-over-year.

In the U.S., we provided access to GRAIL's Galleri® multi-cancer early detection test to certain eligible John Hancock Vitality members ages 40 to 49 (previously ages 50 and up). This change aligns our offering with recent medical research indicating a significant increase in early-onset cancer diagnoses13,
reinforcing
our
commitment
to early detection and better health outcomes for our members.

Strong
earnings
driven
by
continued
business growth
and
improved market
experience14

Core earnings of $1.8 billion in 3Q24, up 4% from 3Q23

The increase reflected strong business growth led by Global WAM and Asia, and a lower net charge in the
provision for Expected Credit Loss ("ECL"), more than offsetting the impacts of GMT and reinsurance transactions closed earlier this year.

  • Asia core earnings were up 17%, reflecting continued business growth momentum and benefits from updates to actuarial methods and assumptions in 2023 and 2024.
  • Global WAM core earnings hit a record level in 3Q24 and grew 37%, driven by higher net fee income from favourable market impacts and positive net flows, favourable tax true-ups and benefits, and continued expense discipline.
  • Canada core earnings increased 1% as strong business growth in Group Insurance more than offset the impact of less favourable claims experience in 3Q24.
  • U.S. core earnings were down 8%, primarily due to lower investment spreads, impact from the previously completed reinsurance transaction and the annual review of actuarial methods and assumptions, partially offset by a lower charge in the ECL provision and more favourable claims experience in life.
  • Corporate and Other core earnings decreased $123 million, mainly due to the impact of GMT and higher interest on capital allocated to operating segments.

Net
Income
attributed
to
shareholders
of
$1.8
billion in
3Q24,
$0.8
billion
higher compared
with
3Q23

The $0.8 billion increase in net income reflects improved market experience and core earnings growth, partially offset by lower tax-related benefits and a higher net charge from the annual review of actuarial methods and assumptions. The net gain from market experience in 3Q24 was primarily related to higher-than-expected returns from public equity and net realized gains from the sale of debt instruments, partially offset by lower-than-expected returns on alternative long-duration assets mainly related to real estate investments.

Record
levels
across
all
three
insurance new
business
metrics for
total
company and
Asia
segment, and strong net inflows in Global WAM

Significant
momentum continued
into
 3Q24
as
the
insurance
business
generated
year-over-year
growth of 40%, 47% and
39% in APE sales, new business CSM and NBV, respectively.

  • Asia led with broad-based growth, generating 64%, 45% and 55% year-over-year growth in APE sales, new business CSM and NBV, respectively, reflecting higher sales volumes in Hong Kong, mainland China, Singapore and Japan. NBV margin7 remained resilient at 38.8%.
  • Canada delivered solid new business results; higher sales in participating life insurance and Group Insurance were more than offset by the non-recurrence of a large affinity market sale in 3Q23. APE sales and NBV were down 20% and 7%, respectively, while new business CSM increased 86% due to strong individual insurance and segregated fund sales.
  • U.S. delivered double-digit growth in APE sales, new business CSM and NBV of 23%, 30% and 36%, respectively, reflecting a rebound in demand from affluent customers for accumulation insurance products.

Global
WAM net inflows of $5.2 billion in 3Q24, increased $6.0 billion compared with net outflows of $0.8 billion in 3Q23, reflecting strong Retail net flows across all geographies

  • Retirement net inflows of $0.6 billion in 3Q24 increased from net outflows of $3.4 billion in 3Q23, primarily driven by the non-recurrence of a large-case retirement plan redemption in the U.S. in 3Q23.
  • Retail net inflows of $3.9 billion in 3Q24 increased from net outflows of $0.2 billion in 3Q23, due to increased demand for investment products amid an equity market recovery and improved investor sentiment, as well as the onboarding of several new advisors in Canada wealth.
  • Institutional Asset Management net inflows of $0.7 billion in 3Q24 decreased compared with net inflows of $2.8 billion in 3Q23, reflecting higher redemptions in fixed income mandates.

Growth
in
new
business continues
to
drive
higher
organic CSM
and
CSM
balance
CSM15
was $20,930 million as at September 30, 2024

CSM increased $490 million compared with December 31, 2023. Organic CSM movement contributed $724 million of the increase for the first three quarters of 2024, primarily driven by the impact of new business and interest accretion, partially offset by amortization recognized in core earnings and adverse insurance experience. Inorganic
CSM movement was a decrease of $234 million for the same period, primarily driven by the impacts of reinsurance transactions and the annual review of actuarial methods and assumptions, partially offset by favourable impacts of changes in foreign currency exchange rates and equity market performance. Post-tax
CSM net of NCI2 was $18,595 million as at September 30, 2024.

Annual
Review of
Actuarial
Methods and
Assumptions

We completed our annual review of actuarial methods and assumptions, which resulted in a net favourable impact of a $174 million16
decrease in pre-tax fulfillment cash flows. Under IFRS 17, the impact of the annual review of actuarial methods and assumptions is reported in several places. The $174 million decrease in pre-tax fulfillment cash flows in 3Q24 was comprised of a decrease in pre-tax net income attributed to shareholders of
$250 million ($199 million post-tax), an increase in pre-tax net income attributed to participating policyholders of
$29 million ($21 million post-tax), a decrease in CSM of $421 million, an increase in pre-tax other comprehensive income attributed to shareholders of $771 million ($632 million post-tax), and an increase in pre-tax other comprehensive income attributed to participating policyholders of $45 million ($32 million post-tax). The actuarial review this year included updates to our lapse assumptions for non-participating products in our U.S. life insurance business and in our International High Net Worth business in Asia segment, updates to discount rates used in the valuation of our non-participating business, a review of our reinsurance contracts and risk adjustment, updates to our global expense assumptions, updates to mortality and morbidity assumptions in certain products in Asia, as well as other methodology refinements.

__________________________________

1.

Record levels of total company annualized premium equivalent ("APE") sales, new business contractual service margin ("new business
CSM")
and
new
business value ("NBV").

2.

Core earnings and post-tax contractual service margin net of NCI ("post-tax
CSM
net
of
NCI")
are
non-GAAP
financial
measures.
For
more
information
on
non-GAAP
and other financial measures, see "Non-GAAP
and other financial measures" below and in our
3Q24 Management's Discussion and
Analysis
("3Q24
MD&A").

3.

Percentage growth / declines in core earnings, diluted core earnings per common share ("core EPS"), diluted earnings (loss) per share ("EPS"), core EPS excluding the impact of GMT, new business contractual service margin net of NCI ("new business CSM"),
and
net
income
attributed
to
shareholders
are
stated
on a constant exchange rate basis and are non-GAAP ratios.

4.

Core EPS, core EPS excluding the impact of GMT, core ROE, core EBITDA margin, highest potential businesses core earnings contribution, expense efficiency ratio, adjusted book value per common share ("adjusted BV per common share") and financial leverage ratio are non-GAAP ratios.

5.

On June 20, 2024, Canada enacted the Global Minimum Tax Act. The impact was reflected in Corporate & Other in situations where GMT was not substantively enacted in local jurisdictions where we operated as of September 30, 2024.

6.

Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test ("LICAT") ratio of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company ("MLI") as at September 30, 2024. LICAT ratio is disclosed under the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada's ("OSFI's") Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test Public Disclosure Requirements guideline.

7.

For more information on annualized premium equivalent ("APE") sales, NBV, Global Wealth and
Asset Management ("Global WAM") net flows, gross flows,
average
asset under
management
and
administration
("average
AUMA")
and
new
business
value margin
("NBV
margin"),
see
"Non-GAAP
and
other
financial
measures" below. In this news release, percentage growth/decline in
APE sales, NBV, net flows, gross flows and average
AUMA are stated on a constant exchange rate basis.

8.

Refer to "Results at a Glance" for 3Q24 and 3Q23 results.

9.

As of October 31, 2024.

10.

Manulife
Pro
is
available in
Singapore,
Vietnam, Indonesia,
Japan
and
Hong
Kong.

11.

Net promoter score ("NPS").

12.

Compared with registration in May 2024, prior to the soft launch of the app in June 2024.

13.

Jianhui
Zhao, Liying
Xu,
et
al
-
Global
trends in
incidence,
death, burden
and
risk
factors
of
early-onset
cancer from
1990
to
2019:
BMJ
Oncology
2023.

14.

See section A1 "Profitability" in our 3Q24 MD&A for more information on notable items attributable to core earnings and net income attributed to shareholders.

15.

Net of non-controlling interests ("NCI").

16.

This amount excludes the portion related to NCI.

Quarterly
Results Conference
Call

Manulife will host a conference call and live webcast on its third quarter 2024 results on November 7, 2024, at 8:00
a.m.
(ET).
To
access
the
conference
call,
dial
1-800-806-5484
or
1-416-340-2217
(Passcode:
3664682#). Please call in 15 minutes before the scheduled start time. You will be required to provide your name and organization to the operator. You may access the webcast at manulife/en/investors/results-and-reports.

The archived webcast will be available following the call at the same URL as above. A replay of the call will also be available until December 7, 2024, by dialing 1-800-408-3053 or 1-905-694-9451 (Passcode: 5071593#).

The
Third
Quarter
2024
Statistical
Information
Package
is
also
available
on
the
Manulife website
at .

This earnings news release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Third Quarter 2024 Report to Shareholders, including our unaudited interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, which is available on our website at
.html .
The
Company's
3Q24
MD&A
and
additional
information relating to the Company is available on the SEDAR+ website at
and on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") website at .

Any
information
contained
in,
or
otherwise
accessible
through,
websites
mentioned
in
this
news
release
does
not form a part of this document unless it is expressly incorporated by reference.

Earnings

The
following
table
presents
net
income
attributed
to
shareholders,
consisting
of
core
earnings and
details
of
the items excluded from core earnings:

Quarterly
Results

YTD Results

($
millions)

3Q24

2Q24

3Q23

2024

2023

Core earnings






Asia

$


619

$


647

$


522

$


1,923

$


1,484

Canada

412

402

408

1,178

1,135

U.S.

411

415

442

1,278

1,285

Global Wealth
and
Asset Management

499

399

361

1,255

968

Corporate
and
Other

(113)

(126)

10

(315)

39

Total core
earnings

$


1,828

$


1,737

$


1,743

$


5,319

$


4,911

Items
excluded
from
core
earnings:






Market
experience
gains (losses)

186

(665)

(1,022)

(1,258)

(1,657)

Change
in
actuarial
methods and
assumptions
that
flow directly through income


(199)


-


(14)


(199)


(14)

Restructuring
charge

(20)

-

-

(20)

-

Reinsurance
transactions,
tax-related
items and
other

44

(30)

306

(95)

204

Net
income attributed
to
shareholders

$


1,839

$


1,042

$


1,013

$


3,747

$


3,444

Non-GAAP
and
other
financial
measures

The Company prepares its Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International
Accounting Standards Board. We use a number of non-GAAP
and
other financial
measures
to
evaluate
overall performance
and
to
assess
each
of
our
businesses. This section includes information required by National Instrument 52-112 – Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure in respect of "specified financial measures" (as defined therein).

Non-GAAP financial measures include core earnings (loss); core earnings available to common shareholders; core earnings before income taxes, depreciation and amortization ("core EBITDA"); core expenses, core earnings available to common shareholders excluding the impact of GMT; core revenue; adjusted book value; post-tax contractual service margin; and post-tax contractual service margin net of NCI ("post-tax
CSM net of NCI"). In addition, non-GAAP financial measures include the following stated on a constant exchange rate ("CER") basis: any of the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures; net income attributed to shareholders; and common shareholders' net income.

Non-GAAP ratios include core return on common shareholders' equity ("core ROE"); diluted core earnings per common share ("core EPS"); core EPS excluding the impact of Global Minimum Tax ("GMT"); highest potential businesses core earnings contribution; expense efficiency ratio; adjusted book value per common share; financial leverage ratio; core EBITDA margin; and percentage growth/decline on a constant exchange rate basis in any of the above non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios; net income attributed to shareholders; diluted earnings per common share ("EPS"); and new business
CSM.

Other specified financial measures include NBV; APE sales; gross flows; net flows; average assets under management and administration ("average
AUMA"); new business value margin ("NBV margin"); and percentage growth/decline
in
these
foregoing specified
financial
measures. In
addition,
explanations
of
the
components
of
the CSM movement, other than the new business CSM were provided in the 3Q24 MD&A.

Non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios are not standardized financial measures under GAAP and, therefore, might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Therefore, they should
not
be
considered
in
isolation
or
as
a
substitute
for
any
other financial
information
prepared in
accordance with GAAP. For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, including those referred to above, see the section "Non-GAAP and other financial measures" in our 3Q24 MD&A, which is incorporated by reference.

Reconciliation of core earnings to net income attributed to shareholders – 3Q24
 ($ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)

3Q24


Asia

Canada

U.S.

Global
WAM

Corporate
and Other

Total

Income (loss) before income taxes

$

1,059

$


578

$


18

$


519

$


167

$

2,341

Income tax (expenses) recoveries





Core earnings

(65)

(104)

(112)

(6)

(28)

(315)

Items excluded from core earnings

26

(10)

99

(14)

(60)

41

Income tax (expenses) recoveries

(39)

(114)

(13)

(20)

(88)

(274)

Net income (post-tax)

1,020

464

5

499

79

2,067

Less: Net income (post-tax) attributed to





Non-controlling interests

130

-

-

1

-

131

Participating policyholders

63

34

-

-

-

97

Net income (loss) attributed to shareholders (post-tax)

827

430

5

498

79

1,839

Less: Items excluded from core earnings (post-tax)





Market experience gains (losses)

213

16

(204)

28

133

186

Changes in actuarial methods and assumptions that flow directly through income

(5)

2

(202)

-

6

(199)

Restructuring charge

-

-

-

(20)

-

(20)

Reinsurance transactions, tax related items and other

-

-

-

(9)

53

44

Core earnings (post-tax)

$


619

$


412

$


411

$


499

$

(113)

$

1,828

Income tax on core earnings (see above)

65

104

112

6

28

315

Core earnings (pre-tax)

$


684

$


516

$


523

$


505

$


(85)

$

2,143










Core
earnings,
CER basis
and
U.S.
dollars –
3Q24
 ($ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)

3Q24



Asia


Canada


U.S.

Global
WAM

Corporate
and
Other

Total

Core earnings
(post-tax)

$


619

$


412

$


411

$


499

$

(113)

$

1,828

CER
adjustment(1)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Core
earnings,
CER
basis
(post-tax)

$


619

$


412

$


411

$


499

$

(113)

$

1,828

Income
tax
on
core
earnings,
CER
basis(2)

65

104

112

6

28

315

Core
earnings,
CER
basis
(pre-tax)

$


684

$


516

$


523

$


505

$


(85)

$

2,143

Core earnings
(U.S.
dollars)

Asia
and
U.S.
segments

Core
earnings
(post-tax) (3) ,
US
$


$


453



$


302




CER
adjustment
US
$(1)

-


-




Core
earnings,
CER
basis
(post-tax),
US
$

$


453


$


302




(1)
The
impact
of
updating
foreign exchange
rates
to
that
which
was
used
in
3Q24.

(2)
Income
tax
on
core
earnings adjusted
to
reflect the
foreign
exchange rates
for
the
Statement
of
Income
in
effect
for
3Q24.

(3)
Core
earnings
(post-tax)
in
Canadian
$
is
translated
to
US
$
using
the
US
$
Statement
of
Income
exchange rate
for
3Q24.

Reconciliation of core earnings to net income attributed to shareholders – 2Q24
 ($ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)

2Q24

Asia

Canada

U.S.

Global
WAM

Corporate
and
Other

Total

Income (loss)
before
income taxes

$


763

$


141

$


156

$


383

$


(59)

$

1,384

Income tax
(expenses)
recoveries





Core
earnings

(64)

(107)

(95)

(46)

(8)

(320)

Items excluded
from
core earnings

(51)

68

74

14

(37)

68

Income
tax
(expenses)
recoveries

(115)

(39)

(21)

(32)

(45)

(252)

Net income
(post-tax)

648

102

135

351

(104)

1,132

Less:
Net
income (post-tax)
attributed
to





Non-controlling
interests

38

-

-

1

-

39

Participating
policyholders

28

23

-

-

-

51

Net income
(loss)
attributed
to
shareholders
(post-tax)

582

79

135

350

(104)

1,042

Less:
Items
excluded
from
core
earnings
(post-tax)





Market experience
gains
(losses)

(58)

(364)

(280)

(7)

44

(665)

Changes
in
actuarial
methods
and
assumptions
that flow directly through income


-


-


-


-


-


-

Restructuring
charge

-

-

-

-

-

-

Reinsurance
transactions,
tax
related items
and
other

(7)

41

-

(42)

(22)

(30)

Core earnings
(post-tax)

$


647

$


402

$


415

$


399

$

(126)

$

1,737

Income tax
on
core earnings
(see
above)

64

107

95

46

8

320

Core
earnings
(pre-tax)

$


711

$


509

$


510

$


445

$

(118)

$

2,057

Core
earnings,
CER basis
and
U.S.
dollars –
2Q24
 ($ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)

2Q24

Asia

Canada

U.S.

Global
WAM

Corporate
and
Other

Total

Core earnings
(post-tax)

$


647

$


402

$


415

$


399

$

(126)

$

1,737

CER
adjustment(1)

7

-

(2)

(1)

1

5

Core earnings,
CER
basis (post-tax)

$


654

$


402

$


413

$


398

$

(125)

$

1,742

Income
tax
on
core
earnings,
CER
basis(2)

65

107

95

46

8

321

Core
earnings,
CER
basis
(pre-tax)

$


719

$


509

$


508

$


444

$

(117)

$

2,063

Core
earnings
(U.S. dollars)

Asia and
U.S.
segments

Core
earnings
(post-tax) (3) ,
US
$


$


472


$


303


CER
adjustment
US
$(1)

6

-


Core
earnings,
CER
basis
(post-tax),
US
$

$


478

$


303


(1)

The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 3Q24.

(2)

Income tax on core earnings adjusted to reflect the foreign exchange rates for the Statement of Income in effect for 3Q24.

(3)

Core earnings (post-tax) in Canadian $ is translated to US $ using the US $ Statement of Income exchange rate for 2Q24.

Reconciliation of core earnings to net income attributed to shareholders – 3Q23
 ($ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)

3Q23

Asia

Canada

U.S.

Global
WAM

Corporate
and
Other

Total

Income (loss)
before
income taxes

$


439

$


376

$


68

$


366

$


(75)

$

1,174

Income tax
(expenses)
recoveries





Core
earnings

(62)

(109)

(93)

(59)

30

(293)

Items excluded
from
core earnings

(73)

15

97

11

294

344

Income tax
(expenses)
recoveries

(135)

(94)

4

(48)

324

51

Net income
(post-tax)

304

282

72

318

249

1,225

Less:
Net
income
(post-tax)
attributed
to





Non-controlling
interests

25

-

-




-




-

25

Participating
policyholders

195

(8)

-




-




-

187

Net
income
(loss) attributed
to
shareholders
(post-tax)

84

290

72

318

249

1,013

Less:
Items
excluded
from
core
earnings
(post-tax)





Market experience
gains
(losses)

(286)

(159)

(476)

(43)

(58)

(1,022)

Changes
in
actuarial
methods
and
assumptions
that flow directly through income


(157)


37


106


-


-


(14)

Restructuring
charge

-

-

-




-




-

-

Reinsurance
transactions,
tax
related items
and
other

5

4

-




-



297

306

Core
earnings
(post-tax)

$


522

$


408

$


442

$


361

$


10

$

1,743

Income tax
on
core earnings
(see
above)

62

109

93

59

(30)

293

Core
earnings
(pre-tax)

$


584

$


517

$


535

$


420

$


(20)

$

2,036

Core
earnings,
CER basis
and
U.S.
dollars –
3Q23
 ($ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)

3Q23

Asia

Canada

U.S.

Global
WAM

Corporate
and
Other

Total

Core
earnings
(post-tax)

$


522

$


408

$


442

$


361

$


10

$

1,743

CER
adjustment(1)

4

-

7

4

1

16

Core
earnings,
CER
basis
(post-tax)

$


526

$


408

$


449

$


365

$


11

$

1,759

Income
tax
on
core
earnings,
CER
basis(2)

62

109

95

59

(30)

295

Core
earnings,
CER
basis
(pre-tax)

$


588

$


517

$


544

$


424

$


(19)

$

2,054

Core
earnings
(U.S. dollars)

Asia and
U.S.
segments





Core
earnings
(post-tax) (3) ,
US
$

$


390

$


329

CER
adjustment
US
$(1)

(4)

-

Core
earnings,
CER
basis
(post-tax),
US
$

$


386

$


329

(1)

The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 3Q24.

(2)

Income tax on core earnings adjusted to reflect the foreign exchange rates for the Statement of Income in effect for 3Q24.

(3)

Core earnings (post-tax) in Canadian $ is translated to US $ using the US $ Statement of Income exchange rate for 3Q23.

Reconciliation of core earnings to net income attributed to shareholders – YTD 2024
 ($ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)

YTD 2024


Asia

Canada

U.S.

Global
WAM

Corporate
and
Other

Total

Income (loss)
before
income taxes

$

2,416

$

1,100

$


20

$

1,328

$


113

$

4,977

Income tax
(expenses)
recoveries





Core
earnings

(196)

(302)

(310)

(110)

(3)

(921)

Items excluded
from
core earnings

(108)

66

322

(3)

(162)

115

Income tax
(expenses)
recoveries

(304)

(236)

12

(113)

(165)

(806)

Net income
(post-tax)

2,112

864

32

1,215

(52)

4,171

Less:
Net
income (post-tax)
attributed
to





Non-controlling
interests

223

-

-

2

-

225

Participating
policyholders

117

82

-

-

-

199

Net income
(loss)
attributed
to
shareholders
(post-tax)

1,772

782

32

1,213

(52)

3,747

Less:
Items
excluded
from
core
earnings
(post-tax)





Market experience
gains
(losses)

(95)

(439)

(1,018)

27

267

(1,258)

Changes
in
actuarial
methods
and
assumptions
that flow directly through income


(5)


2


(202)


-


6


(199)

Restructuring
charge

-

-

-

(20)

-

(20)

Reinsurance
transactions,
tax
related items
and
other

(51)

41

(26)

(49)

(10)

(95)

Core earnings
(post-tax)

$

1,923

$

1,178

$

1,278

$

1,255

$


(315)

$

5,319

Income tax
on
core earnings
(see
above)

196

302

310

110

3

921

Core
earnings
(pre-tax)

$

2,119

$

1,480

$

1,588

$

1,365

$


(312)

$

6,240

Core
earnings,
CER basis
and
U.S.
dollars –
YTD
2024
 ($ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)

YTD

2024



Asia

Canada

U.S.

Global
WAM

Corporate
and
Other

Total

Core
earnings
(post-tax)

$

1,923

$

1,178

$

1,278

$

1,255

$


(315)

$5,319

CER
adjustment(1)

15

-

3

2

1

21

Core
earnings,
CER
basis
(post-tax)

$

1,938

$

1,178

$

1,281

$

1,257

$


(314)

$5,340

Income
tax
on
core
earnings,
CER
basis(2)

197

302

312

110

3

924

Core
earnings,
CER
basis
(pre-tax)

$

2,135

$

1,480

$

1,593

$

1,367

$


(311)

$6,264

Core
earnings
(U.S. dollars)

Asia and
U.S.
segments





Core
earnings
(post-tax) (3) ,
US
$

$

1,413


$


940

CER
adjustment
US
$(1)

6


-

Core
earnings,
CER
basis
(post-tax),
US
$

$

1,419


$


940

(1)

The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 3Q24.

(2)

Income tax on core earnings adjusted to reflect the foreign exchange rates for the Statement of Income in effect for 3Q24.

(3)

Core earnings (post-tax) in Canadian $ is translated to US $ using the US $ Statement of Income exchange rate for the respective quarters that make up 2024 year-to-date core earnings.

Reconciliation of core earnings to net income attributed to shareholders – YTD 2023
 ($ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)

YTD 2023

Asia

Canada

U.S.

Global
WAM

Corporate
and
Other

Total

Income (loss)
before
income taxes

$

1,397

$

1,111

$


507

$

1,073

$


241

$
4,329

Income tax
(expenses)
recoveries





Core
earnings

(203)

(291)

(289)

(149)

62

(870)

Items excluded
from
core earnings

(128)

34

223

9

209

347

Income tax
(expenses)
recoveries

(331)

(257)

(66)

(140)

271

(523)

Net income
(post-tax)

1,066

854

441

933

512

3,806

Less:
Net
income (post-tax)
attributed
to





Non-controlling
interests

104

-

-

1

-

105

Participating
policyholders

229

28

-

-

-

257

Net income
(loss)
attributed
to
shareholders
(post-tax)

733

826

441

932

512

3,444

Less:
Items
excluded
from
core
earnings
(post-tax)





Market experience
gains
(losses)

(553)

(350)

(917)

(41)

204

(1,657)

Changes
in
actuarial
methods
and
assumptions
that flow directly through income


(157)


37


106


-


-


(14)

Restructuring
charge

-

-

-

-

-

-

Reinsurance
transactions,
tax
related items
and
other

(41)

4

(33)

5

269

204

Core earnings
(post-tax)

$

1,484

$

1,135

$

1,285

$


968

$


39

$
4,911

Income tax
on
core earnings
(see
above)

203

291

289

149

(62)

870

Core
earnings
(pre-tax)

$

1,687

$

1,426

$

1,574

$

1,117

$


(23)

$
5,781

Core
earnings,
CER basis
and
U.S.
dollars –
YTD
2023
 ($ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)

YTD 2023

Asia

Canada

U.S.

Global
WAM

Corporate
and
Other

Total

Core
earnings
(post-tax)

$

1,484

$

1,135

$

1,285

$


968

$



39

$
4,911

CER
adjustment(1)

(11)

-

18

8

2

17

Core
earnings,
CER
basis
(post-tax)

$

1,473

$

1,135

$

1,303

$


976

$



41

$
4,928

Income
tax
on
core
earnings,
CER
basis(2)

199

291

293

149

(61)

871

Core
earnings,
CER
basis
(pre-tax)

$

1,672

$

1,426

$

1,596

$

1,125

$


(20)

$
5,799

Core
earnings
(U.S. dollars)

Asia and
U.S.
segments

Core
earnings
(post-tax) (3) ,
US
$


$

1,104


$


955


CER
adjustment
US
$(1)

(24)

-


Core
earnings,
CER
basis
(post-tax),
US
$

$

1,080

$


955


(1)

The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 3Q24.

(2)

Income tax on core earnings adjusted to reflect the foreign exchange rates for the Statement of Income in effect for 3Q24.

(3)

Core earnings (post-tax) in Canadian $ is translated to US $ using the US $ Statement of Income exchange rate for the respective quarters that make up 2023 year-to-date core earnings.

Core earnings available to common shareholders
 ($ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)

Quarterly
Results

YTD Results

Full
Year
Results


3Q24

2Q24

1Q24

4Q23

3Q23

2024

2023

2023

Core
earnings

Less:
Preferred
share
dividends
and
other equity distributions

$

1,828


56

$

1,737


99

$

1,754


55

$

1,773


99

$

1,743


54

$

5,319


210

$

4,911


204

$

6,684


303

Core
earnings
available
to
common







shareholders

1,772

1,638

1,699

1,674

1,689

5,109

4,707

6,381

CER
adjustment(1)

-

5

16

2

16

21

17

19

Core
earnings
available
to
common
shareholders, CER basis


$

1,772


$

1,643


$

1,715


$

1,676


$

1,705


$

5,130


$

4,724


$

6,400

(1)

The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 3Q24.

Core ROE
 ($
millions,
unless
otherwise
stated)

Quarterly
Results

YTD Results

Full
Year
Results


3Q24

2Q24

1Q24

4Q23

3Q23

2024

2023

2023

Core
earnings
available
to
common shareholders


$

1,772


$

1,638


$

1,699


$

1,674


$

1,689


$

5,109


$

4,707


$

6,381

Annualized core earnings available to
common
shareholders
(post-tax)


$

7,049


$

6,588


$

6,833


$

6,641


$

6,701


$

6,824


$

6,293


$

6,381

Average
common shareholders' equity (see below)


$

42,609


$

41,947


$

40,984


$

40,563


$

39,897


$

41,847


$

40,081


$

40,201

Core
ROE
(annualized)
(%)

16.6
%

15.7
%

16.7
%

16.4
%

16.8
%

16.3
%

15.7
%

15.9
%

Average
common shareholders'









equity









Total
shareholders'
and
other
equity

$

49,573

$

48,965

$

48,250

$

47,039

$

47,407

$

49,573

$

47,407

$

47,039

Less:
Preferred
shares
and
other equity

6,660

6,660

6,660

6,660

6,660

6,660

6,660

6,660

Common
shareholders'
equity

$

42,913

$

42,305

$

41,590

$

40,379

$

40,747

$

42,913

$

40,747

$

40,379

Average
common shareholders' equity


$

42,609


$

41,947


$

40,984


$

40,563


$

39,897


$

41,847


$

40,081


$

40,201

Core earnings available to common shareholders excluding the impact of GMT

For
the
three
months ended
September
30,
2024

($
millions
and
post-tax)


2024

Core
earnings
available
to
common
shareholders

$


1,772

Less: GMT
included
in
core
earnings

(61)

Core
earnings
available
to
common shareholders
excluding
the impact
GMT

$


1,833

CSM
and
post-tax
CSM information

($ millions pre-tax and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)


As
at

Sept
30,

2024

Jun
30,

2024

Mar
31,

2024

Dec
31,

2023

Sept
30,

2023

CSM

$

22,213

$


21,760

$


22,075

$


21,301

$

18,149

Less:
CSM
for
NCI

1,283

1,002

986

861

780

CSM,
net
of
NCI

$

20,930

$


20,758

$


21,089

$


20,440

$

17,369

CER
adjustment(1)

-

218

207

427

152

CSM,
net
of
NCI, CER
basis

$

20,930

$


20,976

$


21,296

$


20,867

$

17,521

Post-tax
CSM

CSM


$

22,213


$


21,760


$


22,075


$


21,301


$

18,149

Marginal tax
rate
on
CSM

(2,488)

(2,576)

(2,650)

(2,798)

(2,474)

Post-tax
CSM

$

19,725

$


19,184

$


19,425

$


18,503

$

15,675

CSM,
net
of
NCI

$

20,930

$


20,758

$


21,089

$


20,440

$

17,369

Marginal tax
rate
on
CSM
net
of
NCI

(2,335)

(2,468)

(2,542)

(2,692)

(2,377)

Post-tax
CSM
net
of
NCI

$

18,595

$


18,290

$


18,547

$


17,748

$

14,992

(1)

The
impact
of
reflecting
CSM
and
CSM net of NCI using the foreign exchange rates for the Statement of Financial Position in effect for 3Q24.

New business
CSM (1)
detail,
CER basis
 ($ millions pre-tax, and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)

Quarterly Results

YTD Results

Full Year
Results



3Q24

2Q24

1Q24

4Q23

3Q23

2024

2023

2023

New business CSM










Hong Kong

$
254

$
200

$
168

$
199

$
167

$
622

$
477

$
676

Japan

86

90

48

42

29

224

84

126

Asia Other

253

188

275

173

206

716

574

747

International High Net Worth







231

Mainland China







138

Singapore







244

Vietnam







87

Other Emerging Markets







47

Asia

593

478

491

414

402

1,562

1,135

1,549

Canada

95

76

70

70

51

241

154

224

U.S.

71

74

97

142

54

242

252

394

Total new business CSM


$
759

$
628

$
658

$
626

$
507

$
2,045

$
1,541

$
2,167

New business CSM, CER adjustment (2),(3)








Hong Kong

$
-

$
-

$
1

$
1

$
3

$
1

$
7

$
-

Japan

-

4

1

(1)

(1)

5

(5)

(8)

Asia Other

-

2

5

2

6

7

5

(5)

International High Net Worth







1

Mainland China







(1)

Singapore







-

Vietnam







(4)

Other Emerging Markets







(1)

Asia

-

6

7

2

8

13

7

(13)

Canada

-

-

-

-

1

-

-

-

U.S.

-

(1)

1

(1)

1

-

1

(1)

Total new business CSM


$
-

$
5

$
8

$
1

$
10

$
13

$
8

$
(14)

New business CSM, CER basis










Hong Kong

$
254

$
200

$
169

$
200

$
170

$
623

$
484

$
676

Japan

86

94

49

41

28

229

79

118

Asia Other

253

190

280

175

212

723

579

742

International High Net Worth







232

Mainland China







137

Singapore







244

Vietnam







83

Other Emerging Markets







46

Asia

593

484

498

416

410

1,575

1,142

1,536

Canada

95

76

70

70

52

241

154

224

U.S.

71

73

98

141

55

242

253

393

Total new business CSM, CER basis


$
759

$
633

$
666

$
627

$
517

$
2,058

$
1,549

$
2,153

(1)

New business
CSM is net of NCI.

(2)

The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 3Q24.

(3)

New business
CSM for Asia Other is reported by country annually, on a full year basis. Other Emerging Markets within Asia Other include Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Cambodia and Myanmar.

Net income financial measures on a CER
basis

($ Canadian millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)

Quarterly Results

YTD Results

Full
Year
Results


3Q24

2Q24


1Q24

4Q23

3Q23

2024

2023

2023

Net income
(loss)
attributed
to
shareholders:









Asia

$

827

$ 582

$
363

$
615

$
84

$1,772

$
733

$
1,348

Canada

430

79

273

365

290

782

826

1,191

U.S.

5

135

(108)

198

72

32

441

639

Global
WAM

498

350

365

365

318

1,213

932

1,297

Corporate
and
Other

79

(104)

(27)

116

249

(52)

512

628

Total net
income
(loss) attributed
to
shareholders

1,839

1,042

866

1,659

1,013

3,747

3,444

5,103

Preferred
share
dividends
and
other
equity distributions

(56)

(99)

(55)

(99)

(54)

(210)

(204)

(303)

Common
shareholders'
net
income
(loss)

$
1,783

$ 943

$
811

$1,560

$
959

$3,537

$3,240

$
4,800

CER
adjustment (1)






Asia

$


-

$
(10)

$
3

$
1

$
-

$
(7)

$
17

$
18

Canada

-

1

2

(5)

3

3

2

(3)

U.S.

-

(1)

5

(2)

-

4

13

11

Global
WAM

-

(1)

3

-

4

2

8

8

Corporate
and
Other

-

(1)

-

-

(7)

(1)

(20)

(20)

Total net
income
(loss) attributed
to
shareholders

-

(12)

13

(6)

-

1

20

14

Preferred
share
dividends
and
other
equity distributions

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Common shareholders' net income (loss)

$
- $

(12)
$

13
$

(6)
$

-

$
1

$
20

$
14

Net
income
(loss) attributed
to
shareholders,
CER
basis









Asia

$

827

$ 572

$
366

$
616

$
84

$1,765

$
750

$
1,366

Canada

430

80

275

360

293

785

828

1,188

U.S.

5

134

(103)

196

72

36

454

650

Global
WAM

498

349

368

365

322

1,215

940

1,305

Corporate
and
Other

79

(105)

(27)

116

242

(53)

492

608

Total
net
income
(loss) attributed
to
shareholders,
CER









basis

1,839

1,030

879

1,653

1,013

3,748

3,464

5,117

Preferred
share dividends
and
other equity
distributions,
CER
basis

(56)

(99)

(55)

(99)

(54)

(210)

(204)

(303)

Common
shareholders'
net
income
(loss),
CER
basis

$
1,783

$ 931

$
824

$1,554

$
959

$
3,538

$3,260

$
4,814

Asia
net
income attributed
to
shareholders,
U.S.
dollars








Asia
net
income (loss)
attributed
to
shareholders,
US
$(2)

$

606

$ 424

$
270

$
452

$
63

$1,300

$
543

$
995

CER
adjustment,
US
$(1)

-

(5)

(2)

(1)

(1)

(7)

6

5

Asia
net income
(loss)
attributed
to
shareholders,
U.S. $,
CER
basis (1)


$

606

$
419


$

268


$

451


$
62


$1,293


$
549


$
1,000

(1)

The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 3Q24.

(2)

Asia net
income
attributed
to
shareholders
(post-tax)
in
Canadian
dollars is
translated
to
U.S.
dollars using
the
U.S.
dollar
Statement of
Income
rate
for
the
reporting
period.

Adjusted book value

As
at

($
millions)

Sept
30,

2024

Jun
30,

2024

Mar
31,

2024

Dec
31,

2023

Sept
30,

2023

Common shareholders'
equity

$

42,913

$

42,305

$

41,590

$

40,379

$

40,747

Post-tax CSM,
net
of
NCI

18,595

18,290

18,547

17,748

14,992

Adjusted
book value

$

61,508

$

60,595

$

60,137

$

58,127

$

55,739

Reconciliation of Global WAM core earnings to core EBITDA

($ millions, pre-tax and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)

Quarterly Results

YTD Results

Full Year
Results


3Q24

2Q24

1Q24

4Q23

3Q23

2024

2023

2023

Global WAM core earnings (post-tax)

$

499

$

399

$

357

$

353

$

361

$
1,255

$

968

$

1,321

Add back taxes, acquisition costs, other expenses
and deferred sales commissions







Core income tax (expenses) recoveries (see
above)

6

46

58

55

59

110

149

204

Amortization of deferred acquisition costs and
other depreciation

48

49

42

45

41

139

121

166

Amortization of deferred sales commissions

19

19

20

21

19

58

59

80

Core EBITDA

$

572

$

513

$

477

$

474

$

480

$
1,562

$
1,297

$

1,771

CER adjustment(1)

-

(2)

4

(1)

5

2

10

9

Core EBITDA, CER basis

$

572

$

511

$

481

$

473

$

485

$
1,564

$
1,307

$

1,780

(1)
The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 3Q24.

Core EBITDA margin and core revenue


Quarterly Results

YTD Results

Full
Year
Results

($
millions,
unless otherwise
stated)

3Q24

2Q24

1Q24

4Q23

3Q23

2024

2023

2023

Core
EBITDA
margin









Core
EBITDA

$
572

$
513

$
477

$
474

$
480

$
1,562

$
1,297

$
1,771

Core
revenue

$
2,055

$
1,948

$
1,873

$
1,842

$
1,783

$
5,876

$
5,261

$
7,103

Core
EBITDA margin

27.8
%

26.3
%

25.5
%

25.7
%

26.9
%

26.6
%

24.7
%

24.9
%

Global
WAM
core
revenue









Other revenue
per
financial
statements

$
1,928

$
1,849

$
1,808

$
1,719

$
1,645

$
5,585

$
5,027

$
6,746

Less:
Other revenue
in
segments
other
than
Global







WAM

53

40

58

31

(64)

151

6

37

Other
revenue
in
Global
WAM
(fee
income)

$
1,875

$
1,809

$
1,750

$
1,688

$
1,709

$
5,434

$
5,021

$
6,709

Investment
income
per
financial
statements

$
4,487

$
4,261

$
4,251

$
4,497

$
4,028

$
12,999

$
11,683

$
16,180

Realized
and
unrealized
gains (losses)
on
assets







supporting
insurance
and
investment
contract







liabilities
per
financial
statements

1,730

564

538

2,674

(2,430)

2,832

464

3,138

Total investment income

6,217

4,825

4,789

7,171

1,598

15,831

12,147

19,318

Less:
Investment
income
in
segments
other
than







Global
WAM

5,991

4,687

4,649

6,941

1,578

15,327

11,945

18,886

Investment
income
in
Global
WAM

$
226

$
138

$
140

$
230

$
20

$
504

$
202

$


432

Total
other revenue
and
investment
income
in
Global






WAM

$
2,101

$
1,947

$
1,890

$
1,918

$
1,729

$
5,938

$
5,223

$
7,141

Less:
Total revenue
reported
in
items
excluded
from






core
earnings






Market experience
gains
(losses)

33

(9)

8

63

(54)

32

(35)

28

Revenue related
to
integration
and
acquisitions

13

8

9

13

-

30

(3)

10

Global
WAM
core
revenue

$
2,055

$
1,948

$
1,873

$
1,842

$
1,783

$
5,876

$
5,261

$
7,103

Core expenses

($ millions, pre-tax and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)

Quarterly Results

YTD Results

Full Year
Results


3Q24

2Q24

1Q24

4Q23

3Q23

2024

2023

2023

Core expenses









General expenses - Statements of Income

$
1,204

$
1,225

$
1,102

$
1,180

$
1,042

$
3,531

$
3,150

$
4,330

Directly attributable acquisition expense for
contracts measured using the PAA method and
for other products without a CSM(1)

36

39

38

42

37

113

105

147

Directly attributable maintenance expense(1)

509

509

539

565

544

1,557

1,640

2,205

Total expenses

1,749

1,773

1,679

1,787

1,623

5,201

4,895

6,682

Less: General expenses included in items
excluded from core earnings







Restructuring charge

25

-

-

46

-

25

-

46

Integration and acquisition

-

57

-

8

-

57

-

8

Legal provisions and Other expenses

8

3

6

8

1

17

70

78

Total

33

60

6

62

1

99

70

132

Core expenses

$
1,716

$
1,713

$
1,673

$
1,725

$
1,622

$
5,102

$
4,825

$
6,550

CER adjustment(2)

-

1

11

2

12

12

19

21

Core expenses, CER basis

$
1,716

$
1,714

$
1,684

$
1,727

$
1,634

$
5,114

$
4,844

$
6,571

Total expenses

$
1,749

$
1,773

$
1,679

$
1,787

$
1,623

$
5,201

$
4,895

$
6,682

CER adjustment(2)

-

1

11

2

12

12

19

21

Total expenses, CER basis

$
1,749

$
1,774

$
1,690

$
1,789

$
1,635

$
5,213

$
4,914

$
6,703

(1)
Expenses are components of insurance service expenses on the Statements of Income that flow directly through income.

(2)
The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 3Q24.

Core
earnings
contribution
from
highest
potential
businesses

($
millions, post-tax
and
based
on
actual foreign
exchange
rates
in
effect
in
the
applicable
reporting period,
unless
otherwise stated)

YTD
Results


2024

2023

Core
earnings
highest
potential
businesses(1)




















$




3,745

$


2,950

Core
earnings
-
All
other businesses





























1,574

1,961

Core earnings






































5,319

4,911

Items excluded
from
core earnings





























(1,572)

(1,467)

Net
income (loss)
attributed
to
shareholders




















$




3,747

$


3,444

Highest
potential
businesses
core
earnings
contribution




















70%

60
%

(1) Includes
core
earnings
from
Asia
and
Global
WAM segments, Canada Group Benefits, and behavioral insurance products.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

From
time
to
time,
Manulife makes written and/or oral forward-looking statements, including in this document. In addition, our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally to analysts, investors, the media and others. All such statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

The forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our ability to achieve our medium-term financial and operating targets, and also relate to, among other things, our objectives, goals, strategies, intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations and estimates, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "likely", "suspect", "outlook", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "forecast", "objective", "seek", "aim", "continue", "goal", "restore", "embark" and "endeavour" (or the negative thereof) and words and expressions of similar import, and include statements concerning possible or assumed future results. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and they should not be interpreted as confirming market or analysts' expectations in any way.

Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward looking statements and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include but are not limited to: general business and economic conditions (including but not limited to the performance, volatility and correlation of equity markets, interest rates, credit and swap spreads, inflation rates, currency rates, investment losses and defaults, market liquidity and creditworthiness of guarantors, reinsurers and counterparties); the ongoing prevalence of COVID-19, including any variants, as well as actions that have been, or may be taken by governmental authorities in response to COVID-19, including the impacts of any variants; changes in laws and regulations; changes in accounting standards applicable in any of the territories in which we operate; changes in regulatory capital requirements; our ability to obtain premium rate increases on in-force policies; our ability to execute strategic plans and changes to strategic plans; downgrades in our financial strength or credit ratings; our ability to maintain our reputation; impairments of goodwill or intangible assets or the establishment of provisions against future tax assets; the accuracy of estimates relating to morbidity, mortality and policyholder behaviour; the accuracy of other estimates used in applying accounting policies, actuarial methods and embedded value methods; our ability to implement effective hedging strategies and unforeseen consequences arising from such strategies; our ability to source appropriate assets to back our long-dated liabilities; level of competition and consolidation; our ability to market and distribute products through current and future distribution channels; unforeseen liabilities or asset impairments arising from acquisitions and dispositions of businesses; the realization of losses arising from the sale of investments classified fair value through other comprehensive income; our liquidity, including the availability of financing to satisfy existing financial liabilities on expected maturity dates when required; obligations to pledge additional collateral; the availability of letters of credit to provide capital management flexibility; accuracy of information received from counterparties and the ability of counterparties to meet their obligations; the availability, affordability and adequacy of reinsurance; legal and regulatory proceedings, including tax audits, tax litigation or similar proceedings; our ability to adapt products and services to the changing market; our ability to attract and retain key executives, employees and agents; the appropriate use and interpretation of complex models or deficiencies in models used; political, legal, operational and other risks associated with our non-North American operations; geopolitical uncertainty, including international conflicts; acquisitions and our ability to complete acquisitions including the availability of equity and debt financing for this purpose; the disruption of or changes to key elements of the Company's or public infrastructure systems; environmental concerns, including climate change; our ability to protect our intellectual property and exposure to claims of infringement; and our inability to withdraw cash from subsidiaries.

Additional information about material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations and about material factors or assumptions applied in making forward-looking statements may be found under "Risk Management and Risk Factors" and "Critical Actuarial and Accounting Policies" in the Management's Discussion and Analysis in our most recent annual report, under "Risk Management and Risk Factors Update" and "Critical Actuarial and Accounting Policies" in the Management's Discussion and Analysis in our most recent interim report, and in the "Risk Management" note to the Consolidated Financial Statements in our most recent annual and interim reports, as well as elsewhere in our filings with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

The forward looking statements in this document are, unless otherwise indicated, stated as of the date hereof and are presented for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding our financial position and results of operations, our future operations, as well as our objectives and strategic priorities, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

MENAFN06112024003732001241ID1108858662


