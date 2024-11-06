Oncocyte To Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On Nov. 12

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Call and Webcast on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corp . (Nasdaq: OCX), a diagnostics company, announced today that the company will release its third quarter 2024 results on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, after U.S. closes. The company will also host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and highlights.

Interested parties may access the live call via telephone by dialing toll free 800-715-9871 for domestic callers. Once dialed in, ask to be joined to the Oncocyte Corporation call.

The live webcast of the call may be accessed by visiting the“Events & Presentations” section of the Company's website at A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website shortly after the conclusion of the call.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (800) 715-9871

Participant Toll Dial-In Number: +1 (646) 307-1963

Conference ID: 4153469

WEBCAST DETAILS:

About Oncocyte

Oncocyte is a diagnostics technology company. The Company's tests are designed to help provide clarity and confidence to physicians and their patients. VitaGraftTM is a clinical blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test. GraftAssureTM is a research use only (RUO) blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test. DetermaIOTM is a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies. DetermaCNITM is a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients. For more information about Oncocyte, please visit .

VitaGraftTM, GraftAssureTM, DetermaIOTM, and DetermaCNITM are trademarks of Oncocyte Corporation.

