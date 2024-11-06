Blue Owl Capital Corporation III Reports Third Quarter Net Investment Income Per Share Of $0.41 And Net Asset Value Per Share Of $15.49

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Owl Capital Corporation III (NYSE: OBDE , or the "Company") today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024. THIRD QUARTER 2024 HIGHLIGHTS

Third quarter net income ("NII") per share of $0.41, in-line with the prior quarter and exceeding the regular dividend of $0.35 per share by 17%

As previously announced in January, the Board of Directors (the "Board") declared five special dividends of $0.06 per share; the third of which will be payable on or before December 13, 2024 to shareholders of record as of November 29, 2024

10.6%1 annualized dividend yield based on third quarter net asset value ("NAV") per share

NAV per share of $15.49, as compared with $15.56 as of June 30, 2024

Originations for the third quarter were $575.1 million, offset by $649.1 million of sales and repayments, as compared with $1.0 billion of originations and $338.3 million of sales and repayments for the three months ended June 30, 2024 Investments on non-accrual decreased to 0.2% of the total fair value of the debt portfolio, as compared with 0.5% as of June 30, 2024 "We saw continued strong momentum in the third quarter, delivering stable portfolio performance to generate an attractive return on equity of 10.5%," commented Craig W. Packer, Chief Executive Officer. "Credit quality remains excellent, and our predominantly first-lien portfolio is well-positioned to produce healthy returns through all rate environments." Merger Update

On August 7, 2024, OBDE entered into an agreement to merge with Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE: OBDC ), an affiliated business development company managed by Blue Owl Credit Advisors, LLC, with OBDC as the surviving entity. On August 16, 2024, the Company filed a preliminary registration statement on Form N-14, which included a joint proxy statement of the Company and OBDC and the Company's prospectus. On October 11, 2024, the Company filed an amended registration statement on Form N-14. The registration statement was declared effective by the SEC on October 21, 2024, and the special meetings for each of the Company's and OBDC's shareholders are scheduled for January 8, 2025. The merger is expected to close shortly after the special meetings, subject to shareholder approvals and other customary closing conditions. Dividend Declarations

The Company's Board declared a fourth quarter 2024 dividend of $0.35 per share for stockholders of record as of December 31, 2024, payable on or before January 15, 2025. In addition, and as previously announced, the Board declared a series of five special dividends of $0.06 per share, payable to stockholders of record quarterly. The third special dividend of $0.06 per share will be payable on or before December 13, 2024 to shareholders of record as of November 29, 2024. A full schedule of the record and payment dates can be found on the Company's website. PORTFOLIO AND INVESTING ACTIVITY For the three months ended September 30, 2024, new investment commitments totaled $575.1 million across 21 new portfolio companies and 16 existing portfolio companies. This compares to $1.0 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2024 across 31 new portfolio companies and 24 existing portfolio companies. For the three months ended September 30, 2024, the principal amount of new investments funded was $536.4 million. For this period, the Company had $649.1 million aggregate principal amount in sales and repayments. For the three months ended June 30, 2024, the principal amount of new investments funded was $765.7 million. For this period, the Company had $338.3 million aggregate principal amount in sales and repayments. As of September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, the Company had investments in 185 and 207 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $4.2 billion and $4.3 billion, respectively. As of September 30, 2024, the average investment size in each portfolio company was $23.0 million based on fair value. As of September 30, 2024, based on fair value, the portfolio consisted of 84.9% first lien senior secured debt investments, 5.2% second lien senior secured debt investments, 1.6% unsecured debt investments, 3.3% preferred equity investments, 4.9% common equity investments and 0.1% joint ventures. As of June 30, 2024, based on fair value, the portfolio consisted of 85.0% first lien senior secured debt investments, 5.4% second lien senior secured debt investments, 1.5% unsecured debt investments, 3.6% preferred equity investments, and 4.5% common equity investments. As of September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, approximately 90.1% and 90.4% of the portfolio was invested in secured debt, respectively. As of September 30, 2024, 97.3% of the debt investments based on fair value in the portfolio were at floating rates. As of September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, the weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income-producing securities at fair value (which includes interest income and amortization of fees and discounts) was 11.1% and 11.5%, respectively, and the weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income-producing securities at amortized cost (which includes interest income and amortization of fees and discounts) was 11.1% and 11.5%, respectively. As of September 30, 2024, loans on non-accrual represented 0.2% of the total fair value of the debt portfolio. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 Investment Income

Investment income increased to $129.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 from $107.2 million for the same period in the prior year primarily due to higher interest income, resulting from an increase in our debt investment portfolio at par. Included in interest income are other fees such as prepayment fees and accelerated amortization of upfront fees from unscheduled paydowns which are non-recurring in nature. Period-over-period, these fees increased due to an increase in repayment activity for the period. We expect that investment income will vary based on a variety of factors including the pace of our originations and repayments. Expenses

Total expenses increased to $79.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 from $37.9 million for the same period in prior year due to an increase in management fees, incentive fees and interest expense. The increase in interest expense was driven by an increase in leverage, average daily borrowings and average interest rate period-over-period. Management and incentive fees increased due to an increase in our investment portfolio at fair value as well as the increased fee rates effective as of the Company's listing date, January 25, 2024. Incentive fees were not incurred prior to the listing date. As a percentage of total assets, professional fees, directors' fees and other general and administrative expenses increased period-over-period. Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had $151.3 million in cash, $2.5 billion in total principal value of debt outstanding, and $367.6 million of undrawn capacity on our credit facilities. The Company's weighted average interest rate on debt outstanding was 7.1% and 7.1% for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively. Ending net debt-to-equity was 1.21x and 1.22x as of September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively. CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION Conference Call Information:

International: +1 (201) 612-7415 Conference ID: 13748670 ABOUT BLUE OWL CAPITAL CORPORATION III Blue Owl Capital Corporation III (NYSE: OBDE ) is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. As of September 30, 2024, OBDE had investments in 185 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $4.2 billion. OBDE has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. OBDE is externally managed by Blue Owl Diversified Credit Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser that is an indirect affiliate of Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl") (NYSE: OWL ) and is a part of Blue Owl's Credit platform. Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about OBDE, its current and prospective portfolio investments, its industry, its beliefs and opinions, and its assumptions. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," "continue," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "would," "could," "should," "targets," "projects," "outlook," "potential," "predicts" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond OBDE's control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in OBDE's filings with the SEC. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date on which OBDE makes them. OBDE does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, except as required by applicable law. INVESTOR CONTACTS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS





For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

September 30, 2023 Investments at Fair Value

$

4,249,075

$

4,346,302

$



3,565,615 Total Assets

$

4,464,334

$

4,502,757

$



3,672,136 Net Asset Value Per Share

$



15.49

$









15.56

$



15.40













Investment Income

$



129,042

$







123,175

$



107,216 Net Investment Income

$



50,493

$









50,381

$



69,083 Net Income

$



42,161

$









39,615

$



73,493













Net Investment Income Per Share

$











0.41

$











0.41

$













0.56 Net Realized and Unrealized Gains (and

Losses) Per Share

$



(0.07)

$



(0.09)

$













0.04 Net Income Per Share

$



0.34

$











0.32

$













0.60 Distributions Declared from Net

Investment Income Per Share

$











0.35

$



0.35

$













0.48 Weighted Average Yield of Accruing Debt

and Income Producing Securities at Fair

Value

11.1

%

11.5

%

12.0

% Weighted Average Yield of Accruing Debt

and Income Producing Securities at

Amortized Cost

11.1

%

11.5

%

12.0

% Percentage of Debt Investments at Floating

Rates at Fair Value

97.3

%

97.5

%

97.9

%

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





September 30, 2024 (Unaudited)

December 31, 2023 Assets







Investments at fair value







Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of

$4,099,669 and $3,479,371, respectively)

$









4,122,000

$









3,498,800 Non-controlled, affiliated investments (amortized cost of

$127,653 and $97,482, respectively)

121,608

91,901 Controlled, affiliated investments (amortized cost of $5,473 and

$--, respectively)

5,467

- Total investments at fair value (amortized cost of $4,232,795 and

$3,576,853, respectively)

4,249,075

3,590,701 Cash

151,341

141,448 Interest receivable

37,585

25,147 Receivable for investments sold

22,288

- Prepaid expenses and other assets

4,045

3,801 Total Assets

$









4,464,334

$









3,761,097 Liabilities







Debt (net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $23,428 and

$25,623, respectively)

$









2,444,152

$









1,754,496 Distribution payable

43,175

60,779 Management fee payable

15,813

4,517 Incentive fee payable

10,711

- Payables to affiliates

5,398

896 Payable for investments purchased

4,908

- Accrued expenses and other liabilities

29,432

29,297 Total Liabilities

$









2,553,589

$









1,849,985 Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)







Net Assets







Common shares $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized;

123,356,823 and 122,817,625 shares issued and outstanding,

respectively

$













1,234

$













1,228 Additional paid-in-capital

1,837,067

1,829,029 Accumulated undistributed (overdistributed) earnings

72,444

80,855 Total Net Assets

$









1,910,745

$









1,911,112 Total Liabilities and Net Assets

$









4,464,334

$









3,761,097 Net Asset Value Per Share

$













15.49

$













15.56

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)



For the Three Months

Ended September 30, For the Nine Months

Ended September 30,

2024

2023 2024

2023 Investment Income











Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments:











Interest income (excluding payment-in-kind ("PIK") interest income) $

110,102

$



89,904 $

309,664

$

253,929 PIK interest income 10,749

10,249 31,568

35,121 Dividend income 4,321

4,937 14,352

16,311 Other income 1,683

1,545 4,379

4,850 Total investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 126,855

106,635 359,963

310,211 Investment income from non-controlled, affiliated investments:











Interest income (excluding PIK interest income) 353

- 1,142

- PIK interest income 60

129 89

129 Dividend income 1,774

444 4,463

939 Other income -

8 5

8 Total investment income from non-controlled, affiliated investments 2,187

581 5,699

1,076 Total Investment Income 129,042

107,216 365,662

311,287 Expenses











Interest expense 48,490

31,104 126,975

89,356 Management fee 15,813

4,490 43,155

13,346 Performance based incentive fees 10,710

- 28,537

- Professional fees 2,463

1,186 5,657

3,761 Directors' fees 228

289 683

682 Listing advisory fees -

- 6,040

- Other general and administrative 1,579

838 5,486

2,209 Total Expenses 79,283

37,907 216,533

109,354 Net Investment Income (Loss) Before Taxes 49,759

69,309 149,129

201,933 Income tax expense (benefit), including excise tax expense (benefit) (734)

226 (20)

1,619 Net Investment Income (Loss) After Taxes $



50,493

$



69,083 $

149,149

$

200,314 Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)











Net change in unrealized gain (loss):











Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments $



2,170

$



6,057 $





(646)

$



30,028 Non-controlled, affiliated investments (2,153)

(1,672) (464)

(2,048) Controlled, affiliated investments (6)

- (6)

- Translation of assets and liabilities in foreign currencies 284

(168) 552

(1) Income tax (provision) benefit (154)

1 (153)

- Total Net Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss) 141

4,218 (717)

27,979 Net realized gain (loss):











Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments $



(8,401)

$





216 $

(11,653)

$

(11,249) Foreign currency transactions (72)

(24) (942)

(45) Total Net Realized Gain (Loss) (8,473)

192 (12,595)

(11,294) Total Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss) (8,332)

4,410 (13,312)

16,685 Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations $

42,161

$

73,493 $

135,837

$

216,999 Earnings (Loss) Per Share - Basic and Diluted $





0.34

$





0.60 $





1.10

$





1.78 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted 123,356,823

122,405,716 123,236,215

121,831,273

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY



For the Three Months Ended

September 30, ($ in thousands) 2024

2023 New investment commitments





Gross originations $







575,130

$







78,516 Less: Sell downs -

(1,454) Total new investment commitments $







575,130

$







77,062 Principal amount of investments funded:





First-lien senior secured debt investments $







526,490

$







53,404 Second-lien senior secured debt investments -

- Unsecured debt investments -

- Preferred equity investments 732

- Common equity investments 3,729

10,934 Joint ventures 5,469

- Total principal amount of investments funded $

536,420

$







64,338 Principal amount of investments sold or repaid:





First-lien senior secured debt investments $

(624,503)

$

(50,755) Second-lien senior secured debt investments (5,883)

(6,068) Unsecured debt investments -

- Preferred equity investments (18,667)

(4,462) Common equity investments (15)

- Joint ventures -

- Total principal amount of investments sold or repaid $

(649,068)

$

(61,285) Number of new investment commitments in new portfolio

companies(1) 21

7 Average new investment commitment amount $



23,815

$



5,762 Weighted average term for new debt investment commitments (in

years) 4.6

5.8 Percentage of new debt investment commitments at

floating rates 99.6

%

90.5

% Percentage of new debt investment commitments at

fixed rates 0.4

%

9.5

% Weighted average interest rate of new debt investment

commitments(2) 9.6

%

11.8

% Weighted average spread over applicable base rate of new floating

rate debt investment commitments 5.0

%

6.4

%

________________ (1) Number of new investment commitments represents commitments to a particular portfolio company. (2) For the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, assumes each floating rate commitment is subject to the greater of the interest rate floor (if applicable) or 3-month SOFR, which was 4.59% and 5.40% as of September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements because they relate to future events, future performance or financial condition of OBDC or OBDE or the two-step merger (collectively, the "Mergers") of OBDE with and into OBDC. The forward-looking statements may include statements as to: future operating results of OBDC and OBDE and distribution projections; business prospects of OBDC and OBDE and the prospects of their portfolio companies; and the impact of the investments that OBDC and OBDE expect to make. In addition, words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "seek," "plan," "should," "estimate," "project" and "intend" indicate forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements include these words. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release involve risks and uncertainties. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected, including the uncertainties associated with (i) the timing or likelihood of the Mergers closing; (ii) the expected synergies and savings associated with the Mergers; (iii) the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the Mergers, including the expected accretion to net investment income and the elimination or reduction of certain expenses and costs due to the Mergers; (iv) the percentage of OBDC and OBDE shareholders voting in favor of the proposals submitted for their approval; (v) the possibility that competing offers or acquisition proposals will be made; (vi) the possibility that any or all of the various conditions to the consummation of the Mergers may not be satisfied or waived; (vii) risks related to diverting management's attention from ongoing business operations; (viii) the risk that shareholder litigation in connection with the Mergers may result in significant costs of defense and liability; (ix) changes in the economy, financial markets and political environment; (x) the impact of geo-political conditions, including revolution, insurgency, terrorism or war, including those arising out of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and the escalated conflict in the Middle-East, including the Israel-Hamas conflict, and general uncertainty surrounding the financial and political stability of the United States (including uncertainties related to the 2024 U.S. presidential election), the United Kingdom, the European Union and China, on financial market volatility, global economic markets, and various markets for commodities globally such as oil and natural gas; (xi) future changes in law or regulations; (xii) conditions to OBDC's and OBDE's operating areas, particularly with respect to business development companies or regulated investment companies; (xiii) an economic downturn, elevated interest and inflation rates, ongoing supply chain and labor market disruptions, including those as a result of strikes, work stoppages or accidents, instability in the U.S. and international banking systems, and the risk of recession or a shutdown of government services could impact business prospects of OBDC and OBDE and their portfolio companies or following the closing of the Mergers, the combined company; (xiv) the ability of Blue Owl Credit Advisors LLC (the "Adviser") to locate suitable investments for the combined company and to monitor and administer its investments; (xv) the ability of the Adviser to attract and retain highly talented professionals; and (xvi) other considerations that may be disclosed from time to time in OBDC's and OBDE's publicly disseminated documents and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). OBDC and OBDE have based the forward-looking statements included in this press release on information available to them on the date hereof, and they assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Although OBDC and OBDE undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, you are advised to consult any additional disclosures that they may make directly to you or through reports that OBDC and OBDE in the future may file with the SEC, including the Joint Proxy Statement and the Registration Statement (each as defined below), annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the Merger, OBDC and OBDE have filed with the SEC and intend to mail to their respective shareholders a joint proxy statement/prospectus (the "Joint Proxy Statement") and OBDC has filed with the SEC a registration statement on Form N-14 (the "Registration Statement") that includes the Joint Proxy Statement and a prospectus of OBDC. The Joint Proxy Statement and the Registration Statement contains important information about OBDC, OBDE, the Merger and related matters. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. SHAREHOLDERS OF OBDC AND OBDE ARE URGED TO READ THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT AND THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND OTHER DOCUMENTS THAT ARE FILED OR WILL BE FILED WITH THE SEC AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THESE DOCUMENTS CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT OBDC, OBDE, THE MERGER AND RELATED MATTERS. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain the documentation filed with the SEC free of charge at the SEC's website, and for documents filed by OBDC, from OBDC's website at

and for documents filed by OBDE, from OBDE's website at .



Participation in the Solicitation

OBDC, its directors, certain of its executive officers and certain employees and officers of the Adviser and its affiliates may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the Merger. Information about directors and executive officers of OBDC is set forth in the Joint Proxy Statement. OBDE, its directors, certain of its executive officers and certain employees and officers of Blue Owl Diversified Credit Advisors LLC and its affiliates may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the Merger. Information about directors and executive officers of OBDE is set forth in the Joint Proxy Statement. Information regarding the persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be considered participants in the solicitation of the OBDC and OBDE shareholders in connection with the Merger is contained in the Joint Proxy Statement. These documents may be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above.

SOURCE Blue Owl Capital Corporation III

