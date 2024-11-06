Eton Pharmaceuticals To Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On Tuesday, November 12, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DEER PARK, Ill., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eton Pharmaceuticals, (“Eton” or the "Company”) (Nasdaq: ETON), an innovative company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases, today announced that it will report third quarter 2024 results on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. Management will host a call and live webcast to discuss the results at 4:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. CT).

Dial in (Audio Only) Toll-free: 888-596-4144 Non-toll free: 646-968-2525 Access Code: 1144771 Webcast: Click Here

In addition to taking live questions from participants on the conference call, management will be answering emailed questions from investors. Investors can email questions to: ... .

The live webcast can also be accessed on the Investors section of Eton's website at . An archived webcast will be available on Eton's website approximately two hours after the completion of the event and for 30 days thereafter.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton is an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases. The Company currently has five commercial rare disease products: ALKINDI SPRINKLE®, PKU GOLIKE®, Carglumic Acid, Betaine Anhydrous, and Nitisinone. The Company has three additional product candidates in late-stage development: ET-400, ET-600, and ZENEO® hydrocortisone autoinjector. For more information, please visit our website at .

Investor Relations:

Lisa M. Wilson

In-Site Communications, Inc.

T: 212-452-2793

E: ...

Source: Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc.