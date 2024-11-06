Signing Day Sports Announces 1-For-48 Reverse Split

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SCOTTSDALE, AZ, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signing Day Sports, (“Signing Day Sports” or the“Company”) (NYSE American: SGN) , the developer of the Signing Day Sports app and to aid high school in the recruitment process, today announced that it will effect a 1-for-48 reverse stock split (“reverse split”) of its shares of common stock that will become effective on November 16, 2024.

The Company's shares of common stock will continue to trade on NYSE American under the symbol“SGN” and will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the opens on November 18, 2024. The new CUSIP number for the common stock following the reverse split will be 82670R 305. The reverse split will reduce the number of outstanding shares of the Company's common stock from approximately 27.02 million shares to approximately 0.56 million shares and also reduce the Company's public float from approximately 20.56 million shares to approximately 0.43 million shares.

About Signing Day Sports

Signing Day Sports' mission is to help student-athletes achieve their goal of playing college sports. Signing Day Sports' app allows student-athletes to build their Signing Day Sports' recruitment profile, which includes information college coaches need to evaluate and verify them through video technology. For more information on Signing Day Sports, go to .

Forward-Looking Statements

