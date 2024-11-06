Volition Appoints Timothy I. Still As Chairman

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition"), a multi-national epigenetics company, has appointed Timothy Still as Chairman of its board of directors, effective November 06, 2024.

Timothy Still, Chairman of Volition

Mr. Still is currently Chairman and CEO of TSTILL Enterprises LLC, and an Operating Partner with REVIVAL Healthcare. An accomplished executive with a career spanning over 35 years in medical diagnostics, devices and digital health, his background includes extensive experience in designing and implementing highly focused commercial and business development strategies within both large and small companies. Tim has been directly responsible for building the commercial viability at his previous companies, many through to acquisition.

His most recent operating role was President and CEO of Sense Biodetection. Early in 2023, Sense Bio merged with Sherlock Biosciences to create a leading point of care diagnostics company serving the consumer diagnostics market. Prior to Sense Biodetection, Mr. Still has been a CEO and/or a board member at numerous medical technology companies: Myoscience, MDx Health, Gold Standard Diagnostics (Executive Chairman), Global Kinetics, Xagenic and Accumetrics. Earlier in his career, Tim also held senior leadership roles at HemoSense, Cholestech, and Boehringer Mannheim/Roche.

Mr. Still has a master's degree in business administration (Dean's Scholar) from the University of Southern California, and a Bachelor of Science degree (Highest Honors) from the University of California at Davis.

Commenting on his appointment, Timothy Still said:

"I am excited to join Volition at such a pivotal time in the company's journey. With its groundbreaking epigenetic technology, I believe Volition has the

potential to significantly impact global healthcare by detecting, guiding treatment, and monitoring disease, to improve outcomes for people and animals worldwide. I look forward to working alongside the board and leadership team during this important next phase of growth at Volition."

Cameron Reynolds, President and Group Chief Executive Officer, added:

"We are delighted to welcome Tim as Chairman of the Board of Directors at Volition. He brings extensive experience in the diagnostic sector and has a proven track record of successfully guiding companies from the R&D phase to market readiness, ultimately driving commercial success. We look forward to benefiting from his strategic advice and leadership.

"I would like to thank Guy Innes, who has acted as our Interim Non-Executive Chair since the summer and continues to serve diligently on the Volition board."

Volition is developing simple, easy-to-use, cost-effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of life-altering diseases in both humans and animals. For more information about Volition's technology go to: .

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national company focused on advancing the science of epigenetics. Volition is dedicated to saving lives and improving outcomes for people and animals with life-altering diseases through earlier detection, as well as disease and treatment monitoring.

Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing and commercializing simple, easy to use, cost-effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of diseases, including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis, such as sepsis. Early diagnosis and monitoring have the potential not only to prolong the life of patients, but also to improve their quality of life.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and additional offices in London and Singapore.



The contents found at Volition's website address are not incorporated by reference into this document and should not be considered part of this document. Such website address is included in this document as an inactive textual reference only.

