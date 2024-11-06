Match Group Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results
Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH ) posted its third quarter 2024 shareholder letter on the investor relations section of its website at . As announced previously, the Company will host a conference call tomorrow, Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the results. The live webcast and replay will be open to the public at .
About Match Group
Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH ), through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of digital technologies designed to help people make meaningful connections. Our global portfolio of brands includes Tinder®, Hinge®, Match®, Meetic®, OkCupid®, PairsTM, PlentyOfFish®, Azar®, BLK®, and more, each built to increase our users' likelihood of connecting with others. Through our trusted brands, we provide tailored services to meet the varying preferences of our users. Our services are available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world.
