Construction Partners, Inc. To Participate In The Baird 2024 Global Industrial Conference


11/6/2024 4:19:06 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DOTHAN, Ala., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD ) ("CPI" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company specializing in the construction and maintenance of roadways in local markets throughout the Sunbelt, today announced that members of the Company's management team are scheduled to meet with investors at the Baird 2024 Global Industrial conference on November 13, 2024.
The Company's "Fire Side Chat" discussion on November 13 at 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time/3:05 p.m. Central Time will be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed via the Company's website at .

About Construction Partners, Inc.

Construction Partners, Inc. is a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company operating in local markets throughout the Sunbelt in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Supported by its hot-mix asphalt plants, aggregate facilities and liquid asphalt terminals, CPI focuses on the construction, repair and maintenance of surface infrastructure. Publicly funded projects make up the majority of its business and include local and state roadways, interstate highways, airport runways and bridges. The company also performs private sector projects that include paving and sitework for office and industrial parks, shopping centers, local businesses and residential developments. To learn more, visit .

SOURCE Construction Partners, Inc.

MENAFN06112024003732001241ID1108858516


PR Newswire

