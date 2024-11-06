عربي


Dover To Present At The Baird Global Industrial Conference


11/6/2024 4:19:05 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover Corporation (NYSE:
DOV ) announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, will speak at the Baird 2024 Global Industrial conference in Chicago, Illinois, on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 9:40 am CT.

A LINK to the live Audio webcast of the presentation will be available on
dovercorporation , and the replay will be archived on the website for 90 days.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible.
Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation .

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Jack Dickens

Adrian Sakowicz

Vice President – Investor Relations

Vice President – Communications

(630) 743-2566

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]


[email protected]

SOURCE Dover

PR Newswire

